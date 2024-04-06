We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Iowa vs. UConn: How to watch the women's NCAA tournament Final Four game right now

Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes will face the UConn Huskies this Friday in a final Four game. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

The madness of the women’s NCAA tournament continues this Friday with the Final Four games. After nearly three weeks of games, only four teams remain in the women’s NCAA tournament: No. 1 South Carolina, No. 1 Iowa, No. 3 NC State and No. 3 UConn. How’s your bracket doing these days? The Final Four tips off this Friday, starting with South Carolina vs. NC State, followed by Iowa vs. UConn at 9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. Are you ready to find out which teams will play in the National Championship game? Here’s how to watch the Iowa vs. UConn game this Friday, plus the rest of the NCAA tournament schedule, March Madness odds and more.

How to watch the Iowa vs. UConn game:

Date: Friday, Apr. 5

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming: Sling Orange & Blue

When are the women's Final Four games?

The women’s NCAA tournament continues with the Final Four games this Friday, starting at 7 p.m. ET.

March Madness Final Four schedule:

Friday, Apr. 5

(1) South Carolina vs. (3) NC State: 7 p.m. (ESPN)

(1) Iowa vs. (3) UConn: 9:30 p.m. (ESPN)

March Madness channel:

The Final Four games of the women's tournament will air on ESPN. Games for the women's NCAA tournament will air across ESPN, ABC, ESPN2, ESPNU and ESPNews.

The men's NCAA March Madness tournament will air live across a combination of CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV. If you don't currently get all those channels, here's what we recommend:

For live local channels like CBS or ABC, we recommend looking into an old school TV antenna, or signing up for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME , which includes access to live CBS coverage.

For access to games on TBS, TNT and truTV, HBO's Max is currently still offering its sports add-on (B/R Sports) free for subscribers of any Max tier.

If you only want to add one subscription to your arsenal, some live TV streaming services offer all the channels you'll need to keep up with March Madness, like DirecTV, Sling's Orange & Blue plan and YouTube TV.

How to watch the women's March Madness games:

Sling TV Orange & Blue + Sports Extra Watch ESPN, ABC, TNT, TBS, TruTV and ESPN2 $41 for your first month at Sling

YouTube TV Watch CBS, ABC, TNT, TBS, TruTV, ESPN, ESPN2 Try free at YouTube

Max + B/R Sports Stream live games on TBS, TNT and TruTV $5.83/month at Max

Paramount+ with SHOWTIME Stream live games on CBS $11.99/month at Paramount+

March Madness schedule 2024:

March 19-20: First Four games in Dayton, Ohio

March 21-22: First round games at various locations

March 23-24: Second round games at various locations

March 28-29: Sweet 16 games at various locations

March 30-31: Elite Eight games at various locations

April 5-6: Final Four games at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

April 7-8: NCAA Championship Game at Start Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

