March Madness: Championship Sunday highlighted by 4 major conference title games

Hailey Van Lith and Louisville will face Virginia Tech in the ACC women's basketball tournament championship game at Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina, on Sunday. (Lance King/Getty Images)

Tennessee Tech of the Ohio Valley Conference was the first women’s college basketball team to punch its ticket to the NCAA tournament after winning its conference championship on Saturday. Championship Sunday will have seven more automatic qualifiers earn spots in the tournament. Yahoo Sports is tracking four of the major conference championship games Sunday, plus the Big East on Monday and the Big 12 tournament this week.

ACC championship

Who: No. 3 seed Virginia Tech vs. No. 4 seed Louisville

Where: Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, North Carolina

When: 1 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

SEC championship

Who: No. 1 seed South Carolina vs. No. 3 seed Tennessee

Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina

When: 3 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Big Ten championship

Who: No. 2 seed Iowa vs. No. 4 seed Ohio State

Where: Target Center in Minneapolis

When: 5 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Pac-12 championship

Who: No. 5 seed UCLA vs. No. 7 seed Washington State

Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas

When: 5 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Big East

Semifinals: No. 1 seed UConn vs. No. 5 seed Marquette, 3 p.m. ET Sunday (FS1) and No. 2 seed Villanova vs. No. 3 seed Creighton, 5:30 p.m. ET Sunday (FS1)

Championship: Semifinal winners, 7 p.m. ET Monday (FS1)

Where: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut

Thursday, March 9

Big 12 first round at Municipal Auditorium, Kansas City

No. 8 Texas Tech vs. No. 9 Kansas State, 6 p.m. ET (Big 12 Now)

No. 7 Kansas vs. No. 10 TCU, 8:30 p.m. ET (Big 12 Now)

Friday, March 10

Big 12 quarterfinals at Municipal Auditorium, Kansas City

No. 4 Oklahoma State vs. No. 5 West Virginia, noon ET (ESPNU)

No. 1 Texas vs. TBD, 2:30 p.m. ET (ESPNU)

No. 2 Oklahoma vs. TBD, 6 p.m. ET (Big 12 Now)

No. 3 Iowa State vs. No. 6 Baylor, 8:30 p.m. ET (Big 12 Now)

Saturday, March 11

Big 12 semifinals at Municipal Auditorium, Kansas City, 1 p.m. ET and 3:30 p.m. ET (Big 12 Now)

Sunday, March 12

Big 12 championship at Municipal Auditorium, Kansas City, 2 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

NCAA tournament automatic qualifiers