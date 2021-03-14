NCAA men's tournament bracket revealed: Gonzaga earns top seed

BREAKING NEWS:

The 2021 NCAA men's basketball tournament is here. At long last, after a 23-month wait. The March Madness bracket reveal is underway on CBS, with some unsurprising news at the very top of it: Gonzaga is the No. 1 overall seed.

The Bulldogs enter the tournament undefeated, and as the betting favorite to win the national title — +300 at BetMGM. They went wire-to-wire as the No. 1 team in the AP poll.

Gonzaga was the first of 68 teams unveiled on Selection Sunday. Baylor earned the second No. 1 seed. Illinois earned the third No. 1, and Michigan is expected to get the fourth.

On the bubble, Syracuse, Wichita State, Drake and Utah State are all in.

The full bracket is below, and will be filled in as the rest of the matchups are released.

(Note: Region names are merely procedural. The entire tournament will take place in Indiana. The West is the upper-left quadrant. The South is the upper-right. The Midwest is the bottom-right. The East is the bottom-left.)

West Region

1. Gonzaga
16. Norfolk State/Appalachian State

8. Oklahoma
9. Missouri

5. Creighton
12. UC Santa Barbara

4. Virginia
13. Ohio

6. USC
11. Drake/Wichita State

3. Kansas
14. Eastern Washington

7. Oregon
10. VCU

2. Iowa
15. Grand Canyon

Gonzaga players celebrate after defeating BYU in an NCAA college basketball game for the West Coast Conference men&#39;s tournament championship Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
Gonzaga players celebrate after defeating BYU in an NCAA college basketball game for the West Coast Conference men's tournament championship Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

South Region

1. Baylor
16. Hartford

8. North Carolina
9. Wisconsin

5. Villanova
12. Winthrop

4. Purdue
13. North Texas

6. Texas Tech
11. Utah State

3. Arkansas
14. Colgate

7. Florida
10. Virginia Tech

2. Ohio State
15. Oral Roberts

Midwest Region

1. Illinois
16. Drexel

8. Loyola
9. Georgia Tech

5. Tennessee
12. Oregon State

4. Oklahoma State
13. Liberty

6. San Diego State
11. Syracuse

3. West Virginia
14. Morehead State

7. Clemson
10. Rutgers

2. Houston
15. Cleveland State

East Region

1. Michigan
16. Mount St. Mary's/Texas Southern

8. LSU
9. St. Bonaventure

5.
12.

4.
13.

6.
11.

3.
14.

7.
10.

2.
15.

