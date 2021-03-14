NCAA men's tournament bracket revealed: Gonzaga earns top seed

The 2021 NCAA men's basketball tournament is here. At long last, after a 23-month wait. The March Madness bracket reveal is underway on CBS, with some unsurprising news at the very top of it: Gonzaga is the No. 1 overall seed.

The Bulldogs enter the tournament undefeated, and as the betting favorite to win the national title — +300 at BetMGM. They went wire-to-wire as the No. 1 team in the AP poll.

Gonzaga was the first of 68 teams unveiled on Selection Sunday. Baylor earned the second No. 1 seed. Illinois earned the third No. 1, and Michigan is expected to get the fourth.

On the bubble, Syracuse, Wichita State, Drake and Utah State are all in.

The full bracket is below, and will be filled in as the rest of the matchups are released.

(Note: Region names are merely procedural. The entire tournament will take place in Indiana. The West is the upper-left quadrant. The South is the upper-right. The Midwest is the bottom-right. The East is the bottom-left.)

West Region

1. Gonzaga

16. Norfolk State/Appalachian State



8. Oklahoma

9. Missouri



5. Creighton

12. UC Santa Barbara



4. Virginia

13. Ohio



6. USC

11. Drake/Wichita State



3. Kansas

14. Eastern Washington



7. Oregon

10. VCU



2. Iowa

15. Grand Canyon

Gonzaga players celebrate after defeating BYU in an NCAA college basketball game for the West Coast Conference men's tournament championship Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

South Region

1. Baylor

16. Hartford



8. North Carolina

9. Wisconsin



5. Villanova

12. Winthrop



4. Purdue

13. North Texas



6. Texas Tech

11. Utah State



3. Arkansas

14. Colgate



7. Florida

10. Virginia Tech



2. Ohio State

15. Oral Roberts

Midwest Region

1. Illinois

16. Drexel



8. Loyola

9. Georgia Tech



5. Tennessee

12. Oregon State



4. Oklahoma State

13. Liberty



6. San Diego State

11. Syracuse



3. West Virginia

14. Morehead State



7. Clemson

10. Rutgers



2. Houston

15. Cleveland State

East Region

1. Michigan

16. Mount St. Mary's/Texas Southern



8. LSU

9. St. Bonaventure



5.

12.



4.

13.



6.

11.



3.

14.



7.

10.



2.

15.

