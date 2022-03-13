NCAA men's tournament bracket revealed: Gonzaga is No. 1 overall seed again
Gonzaga University, a 7,000-student private Jesuit school in eastern Washington, earned the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA men's basketball tournament for the second straight year, further cementing its remarkable rise from relative obscurity to the top of the sport.
The Zags were the first team announced on Selection Sunday as March Madness officially got underway in 2022. Arizona, Kansas and Baylor are expected to join them on the top seed line.
In Gonzaga's region, Rutgers and Notre Dame got in off the bubble.
CBS is currently revealing the rest of the bracket. This page will be updated as it's unveiled. Here are the teams that have been placed into the field of 68 so far:
West Region (top left)
1. Gonzaga
16. Georgia State
8. Boise State
9. Memphis
5. UConn
12. New Mexico State
4. Arkansas
13. Vermont
6. Alabama
11. Rutgers/Notre Dame
3. Texas Tech
14. Montana State
7. Michigan State
10. Davidson
2. Duke
15. Cal State Fullerton
The tournament begins Tuesday night with the First Four. The full first round begins Thursday. Game times and TV channels will be announced late Sunday night.
The women's bracket reveal will take place Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.