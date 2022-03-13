NCAA men's tournament bracket revealed: Gonzaga is No. 1 overall seed again

Gonzaga University, a 7,000-student private Jesuit school in eastern Washington, earned the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA men's basketball tournament for the second straight year, further cementing its remarkable rise from relative obscurity to the top of the sport.

The Zags were the first team announced on Selection Sunday as March Madness officially got underway in 2022. Arizona, Kansas and Baylor are expected to join them on the top seed line.

In Gonzaga's region, Rutgers and Notre Dame got in off the bubble.

[Join the Yahoo Fantasy Tourney Pick'Em $25K Best Bracket Contest]

CBS is currently revealing the rest of the bracket. This page will be updated as it's unveiled. Here are the teams that have been placed into the field of 68 so far:

West Region (top left)

1. Gonzaga

16. Georgia State

8. Boise State

9. Memphis

5. UConn

12. New Mexico State

4. Arkansas

13. Vermont

6. Alabama

11. Rutgers/Notre Dame

3. Texas Tech

14. Montana State

7. Michigan State

10. Davidson

2. Duke

15. Cal State Fullerton

The tournament begins Tuesday night with the First Four. The full first round begins Thursday. Game times and TV channels will be announced late Sunday night.

The women's bracket reveal will take place Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.