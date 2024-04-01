March Madness bracket 2024: Updated schedule, TV channels for Final Four, national championship game

The Final Four has been set.

Two straight weeks of historic upsets, victories and potential one shining moments have all come down to two nights in The Valley at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. There, college basketball fans will see which of the remaining four teams — UConn, Purdue, Alabama and NC State — will hoist the national championship trophy.

Reigning national championship, 1 seed UConn, has lived up to every storyline and expectation put on it this season as it looks to become the first team since Florida in 2006-07 to repeat as national champions. Spearheaded by Tristen Newton and Donovan Clingan, the Huskies have taken down their NCAA Tournament opponents by a combined 111 points: a 27.8 average margin of victory, for those trying to do the math. Phew.

The other 1 seed in the Final Four, Purdue, is two wins away from doing what Virginia did in 2019: win a national championship the year after losing to a 16 seed in the first round. Zach Edey, the reigning national player of the year, made sure to tell pundits what to know of the Boilermakers after downing 2 seed Tennessee in the Elite Eight.

Then there's 4 seed Alabama, which is appearing in its first ever Final Four in just the fifth year under Nate Oats, who has his program playing some its best basketball and living up to their No. 1 scoring offense in the country. Mark Sears, Mo Dioubate and Grant Nelson have led the Crimson Tide in its history-making March Madness run.

And as for 11 seed NC State, Kevin Keatts' Wolfpack is on one of the best Cinderella runs since perhaps Saint Peter's in 2022. Fueled by March Madness star DJ Burns, NC State has won nine consecutive games since March 12 — the start of the ACC Tournament — and is appearing in its first Final Four since 1983, the year Jim Valvano led the Wolfpack to the title.

So, who's ready for some Final Four basketball? Here's what you need to know about the Final Foul and national championship, including the schedule, scores and TV channels:

2024 NCAA Tournament schedule, scores

All times Eastern

Final Four

Saturday, April 6

(1) Purdue vs. (11) NC State | 6:09 p.m. ET | TBS (Sling TV)

(1) UConn vs. (4) Alabama | approximately 8:49 p.m. ET | TBS (Sling TV)

NCAA Tournament national championship game

Monday, April 8

TBD vs. (4) TBD | 9:20 p.m. ET | TBS (Sling TV)

This section will be updated

How to watch, stream March Madness games

TV channel: TBS

Stream: March Madness Live App | Sling TV

The 2024 Final Four will be broadcast on TBS. It can be streamed on either the March Madness Live app or Sling TV. Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Bill Raftery (analyst), Grant Hill (analyst) and Tracy Wolfson (sideline reporter) will handle the broadcast duties.

Final Four site 2024

Location: State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Ariz.)

The Final Four of the 2024 NCAA Tournament is taking place at State Farm Stadium, the home of the Arizona Cardinals, in Glendale, Arizona this year. It is just the second time that the Final Four is being held in Arizona, and the first since North Carolina defeated Gonzaga in 2017 for the national championship.

