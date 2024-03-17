March Madness bracket: Schedule, TV channels, streaming, scores for NCAA Tournament games

The 2024 NCAA Tournament is nearly here, which means college basketball is about to go mad.

The first step of March Madness, however, is the bracket reveal, which is released on Selection Sunday.

Houston, Purdue and UConn are projected locks for No. 1 seeds, while multiple teams such as Tennessee, North Carolina and Arizona are competing for the last No. 1 seed while aiming to bolster their resumes in their respective conference tournaments.

REQUIRED READING: March Madness automatic bids 2024: Who has clinched spot in men's NCAA Tournament?

Twenty-seven teams have already locked their spot in the Big Dance by winning their conference tournament heading into Selection Sunday, with only five more remaining to play out. After that, we learn which 36 at-large programs will also compete for the national championship.

Here's everything to know about the NCAA Tournament, including the bracket, schedule, scores and TV channels:

MORE: Watch select NCAA Tournament games live with Sling TV

Printable 2024 March Madness bracket

Click here to download USA Today's printable 2024 March Madness bracket.

2024 NCAA Tournament schedule, scores

This section will be updated when the games are scheduled, and updated as the NCAA Tournament progresses.

REQUIRED READING: It's time for Michigan basketball to move on from Juwan Howard

How to watch, stream March Madness games

TV channel: CBS | TNT | TBS | truTV

Streaming: NCAA March Madness live | Fubo | Sling TV

Each of the 2024 NCAA Tournament games will air live one of CBS, TNT, TBS or truTV, with streaming options on the NCAA March Madness live app, Fubo — which offers a free trial to potential subscribers — or Sling TV, which offers packages that include Turner Broadcast stations.

Here's a round-by-round look at how many games each channel will broadcast:

MORE: Watch select NCAA Tournament games live with Fubo (free trial)

NCAA Tournament sites 2024

First Four

UD Arena (Dayton, Ohio)

Rounds 1-2

Barclays Center (Brooklyn, N.Y.)

Spectrum Center (Charlotte, N.C.)

CHI Health Center (Omaha, Neb.)

Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena (Spokane, Wash.)

FedExForum (Memphis, Tenn.)

Gainbridge Fieldhouse (Indianapolis)

PPG Paints Arena (Pittsburgh)

Elite Eight, Sweet 16

South Regional: American Airlines Center (Dallas)

East Regional: TD Garden (Boston)

Midwest Regional: Little Caesars Arena (Detroit)

West Regional: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles)

Final Four, national championship

State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Ariz.)

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: March Madness bracket: NCAA Tournament schedule, TV channels, streaming