March Madness 2023 games, scores, updates: No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson stuns No. 1 Purdue

The opening Thursday of March Madness featured two massive upsets, one by an Ivy League program with a giant-slaying history and the other by a SoCon team that hadn’t won an NCAA tournament game in nearly half a century.

And now Friday brought an even bigger one as No. 16 seed Fairleigh Dickinson stunned No. 1 Purdue 63-58 in one of the biggest upsets in tournament history. It's only the second time a 16 has ever beaten a 1 after UMBC knocked off Virginia in the 2018 tourney.

Here's a rundown of Friday's results:

FRIDAY AFTERNOON

(7) Michigan State 72, (10) USC 62

(3) Xavier 72, (14) Kennesaw State 67

(3) Baylor 74, (14) UC Santa Barbara 56

(5) Saint Mary’s 63, (12) VCU 51

(2) Marquette 78, (15) Vermont 61

(11) Pittsburgh 59, (6) Iowa State 41

(6) Creighton 72, (11) NC State 63

(4) UConn 87, (13) Iona 63

FRIDAY NIGHT

(16) Fairleigh Dickinson 63, (1) Purdue 58

(6) Kentucky 61, (11) Providence 53

(3) Gonzaga 82, (14) Grand Canyon 70

(5) Miami 63, (12) Drake 56

(9) Florida Atlantic 66, (8) Memphis 65

(3) Kansas State 77, (14) Montana State 65

(6) TCU 72, (11) Arizona State 70

(4) Indiana 71, (13) Kent State 60