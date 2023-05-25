Marcell Jacobs won't race Fred Kerley after withdrawing from Diamond League meet

Marcell Jacobs won gold in the men's 100m at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. (Photo by Nikola Krstic/MB Media/Getty Images)

The much-anticipated race between sprinters Marcell Jacobs and Fred Kerley will have to wait.

Jacobs withdrew from the Diamond League meet scheduled to take place Sunday in Morocco due to nerve pain. The Italian clarified in a statement that he did not suffer an injury.

“I am forced to skip the debut 100 meters and the first face off with Kerley in Rabat, which I was really looking forward to, due to a lombo sacral nerve block that I’m working on resolving in the short term,” Jacobs said in a statement. “It’s the result of a misstep and not an injury, which does however keep me from competing in Morocco. I’m in strong physical shape technical and ready for a great outdoor season. The challenge is only postponed.”

The duo were set to face off for the first time in two years since Jacobs won gold and Kerley won silver in the 100-meter dash in 2021 at the Tokyo Olympics. Kerley later won gold at the 2021 Diamond League, while Jacobs hasn't run since the Olympics.

Soon after the news of Jacobs' withdrawal, Kerley tweeted a three-character response:

😂😂😂 — Fred Kerley (@fkerley99) May 25, 2023

There is still a chance that a race between Jacobs and Kerley happens this year, though. Both are scheduled to compete June 2 at The Golden Gala Pietro Mennea in Florence, Italy. That is, if Jacobs is healthy enough to participate.