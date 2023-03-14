Marcedes Lewis is reportedly drawing interest from Jets and Raiders

If Aaron Rodgers plays for the Jets, the transition could end up being a lot smoother than it otherwise would have been.

In addition to receiver Allen Lazard and receiver Randall Cobb, tight end Marcedes Lewis reportedly is on New York’s radar.

All three players have been mentioned by Rodgers as players he’d like to continue playing with.

Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports that the Jets and Raiders, among others, have shown interest in Lewis.

He was a first-round pick of the Jaguars in 2006. He spent 12 years in Jacksonville and five in Green Bay.

Lewis is one of the oldest players in the NFL. He turns 39 in May.

