Marc-Andre Fleury signs one-year extension with Wild

Marc-Andre Fleury has made his decision, and the Wild were happy to help.

The veteran goaltender, who this season moved into second place on the NHL’s career wins list, will not retire at season’s end and will play at least one more year in Minnesota on a $2.5 million contract extension.

“He’s played so well for us this season (that) it’s too soon for him to retire,” Wild general manager Bill Guerin said. “That’s my personal view.”

Fleury is scheduled to start the Wild’s season finale against Seattle on Thursday at Xcel Energy Center. He has played in 39 games, going 17-14-5 with a 2.98 goals-against average and .895 save percentage in a tandem with fellow goalie Filip Gustavsson.

Guerin said he is comfortable with using the same tandem next season and, if necessary, keeping prospect Jesper Wallstedt in Iowa for another year. Wallstedt started two games on the team’s just-completed five-game road trip, going 2-0 with a 1.01 GAA and .962 save percentage against Chicago and San Jose.

“There’s no rush,” Guerin said. “The worst thing you can do is force somebody in. I’m not saying we’re going to try to force Wally in more or keep him down in Iowa for another full year.”

Fleury will turn 40 in November. He is playing this season on a two-year, $7 million contract extension.

If the Wild feel comfortable with Wallstedt, 21, they could try to trade Gustavsson this summer for a scoring forward, something the team desperately needed this season, the team’s second in 12 years without a postseason berth. It snapped a 17-season playoff streak for Fleury.

Related Articles