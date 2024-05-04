Marathon runners set to descend on city

The fast might make some furious - so check for times and road closures as the Milton Keynes marathon runners take over [Getty Images]

Thousands of runners are set to descend on Milton Keynes this weekend for its marathon race and associated events.

It starts with a 5km (3.1-mile) run on Sunday, followed by a marathon relay, half-marathon, fun-run and the full marathon on Bank Holiday Monday.

The MK Marathon Weekend began in 2012 and is a qualifying event for the London and Boston marathons, as well as other races.

All the runners - serious or otherwise - will cross the finish-line at Stadium: MK, home to MK Dons Football Club.

Sunday's MK Rocket 5km race starts at 09:00 BST at Wetherspoons on Midsummer Boulevard.

Runners have been warned to "complete the 5K in 45 minutes or less, as roads will be reopened to a tight schedule".

The main event - the marathon - starts at Stadium: MK on Monday at 09:00 and has a course time limit of six-and-a-half hours.

The half-marathon starts at the same time and finishes in the same place.

Monday's marathon relay involves teams of four runners, with each competitor running approximately 10km (6.2 miles).

And finally, the Superhero Fun Run, at 09:30 on Monday, covers a distance of 2km (1.3 miles) and superhero costumes are essential.

Most of the races will start and finish at the MK Dons' stadium [PA]

There will be many road closures during the events and details can be seen here.

Motorists can expect diversions and disruption to their usual routes from 05:00 on Sunday until 10:30.

On Bank Holiday Monday, when more races take place, a number of roads will be affected from 05:00 until 18:00.

Event director, Andy Hully, said: "Unfortunately with an event of this size, a certain amount of disruption is inevitable and we would like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused.

"All closures, which are necessary for the safety of all those involved, will be lifted as soon as possible."

