'How many times have we said about Burnley playing out from the back?'

Former Newcastle United striker Alan Shearer has warned Burnley about playing out from the back again, after defensive midfielder Sander Berge's wayward pass was intercepted by Antony for Manchester United's opening goal in the 1-1 draw at Old Trafford.

"They play some nice football, but how many times have we said about Burnley playing out from the back this season and getting caught and conceding a goal?" Shearer said on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily Sports Report.

"You think to yourself, are they ever going to learn their lesson?

"They were under no pressure at all against Manchester United, when they were trying to play out from the back, but it took one stupid misplaced pass to find themselves 1-0 down - when they just didn't deserve it.

"To be fair to them, they showed great character in coming back [from 1-0 down] and they were rightly given the penalty.

"Even then they could have gone on to win it, if it wasn't for a really good save from Andre Onana. I thought it was a terrible performance from Manchester United."

The result did bring Vincent Kompany's side one step closer to climbing out of the relegation zone though, with the Clarets now within two points of fourth-from-bottom Nottingham Forest, who they play at Turf Moor on the final day of the season.

