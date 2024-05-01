How many Oregon State football players entered the transfer portal this spring?

Oregon State running back Isaiah Newell (25) runs in a touchdown during the fourth quarter against Oregon at Reser Stadium in Corvallis in November 2022.

The Oregon State football exodus continued in April as more than a dozen of the Beavers' players opted to enter the transfer portal during the spring transfer window.

The majority of those players were not expected to see significant playing time in 2024 — with one notable exception. Damien Martinez, OSU's top returning player from last year's squad, departed Trent Bray's program in early April and has since committed to transfer to Miami.

The Beavers have not made any transfer additions this spring. In December, OSU made a plethora of noteworthy additions — including receiver Darrius Clemons (Michigan), defensive lineman Tygee Hill (LSU) and defensive lineman Tevita Pome'e (Oregon).

The college football spring portal window officially came to a close at midnight on April 30. Graduate transfers had one extra day to submit paperwork.

Here's a roundup of which Oregon State players opted to seek playing opportunities elsewhere this spring.

Oregon State football transfer departures

ILB Michael Erhart

2023 stats: Erhart played two defensive snaps and 42 special teams snaps in nine games, according to Pro Football Focus. He recorded two tackles.

Transfer destination: n/a

OL Dylan Lopez

2023 stats: Lopez played 32 offensive snaps at center in two games, according to PFF.

Transfer destination: n/a

ILB Mathias Malaki-Donaldson

2023 stats: n/a

Transfer destination: n/a

RB Damien Martinez

2023 stats: Martinez ran for 1,185 yards on 194 carries (6.1 yards per carry) and nine touchdowns in 12 games, according to PFF. He earned first-team all-conference honors.

Transfer destination: Miami

DB Sam Mason Jr.

2023 stats: n/a

Transfer destination: n/a

ILB John Miller

2023 stats: Miller played 83 defensive snaps and 87 special teams snaps in five games, according to PFF. He tallied 11 tackles and one pass deflection.

Transfer destination: n/a

RB Isaiah Newell

2023 stats: Newell ran for 78 yards on 25 carries and ended the year as OSU's fourth-leading rusher, according to PFF.

Transfer destination: n/a

WR Trevor Pope

2023 stats: Pope played seven offensive snaps and three special teams snaps in one game, according to PFF. He did not record a stat.

Transfer destination: n/a

DB Joe Swen

2023 stats: Swen played six defensive snaps and 29 special teams snaps in three games, according to PFF. He recorded two tackles.

Transfer destination: n/a

TE Carter Neuman

2023 stats: Neuman played 11 offensive snaps in four games and did not record a stat, according to PFF.

Transfer destination: n/a

QB Travis Throckmorton

2023 stats: n/a

Transfer destination: n/a

OL Jason White

2023 stats: n/a

Transfer destination: n/a

DL Quincy Wright

2023 stats: Wright played 31 defensive snaps and 11 special teams snaps in six games, according to PFF. He recorded one tackle.

Transfer destination: n/a

