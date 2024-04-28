Former Oregon State football star Damien Martinez commits to transfer to Miami

Oregon State Beavers running back Damien Martinez (6) escapes a tackle by UC Davis Aggies defensive back Lamont Hamburger (26) during the second half at Reser Stadium Sept. 9, 2023, in Corvallis.

Former Oregon State star running back Damien Martinez is headed to the ACC.

On Saturday, Martinez announced on social media that he has committed to transfer to the Miami Hurricanes. He will join Mario Cristobal's program with two years of eligibility remaining.

Martinez, who was one of the most productive running backs in the nation in 2023, is the Beavers' most prominent portal departure of the offseason. In 12 games last fall he ran for 1,185 yards on 194 carries (6.1 yards per carry) and nine touchdowns and earned first-team all-conference honors.

Martinez initially announced last November he intended to stay at OSU despite a flurry of departures throughout the program. On April 11, though, he changed course and announced that he would seek playing opportunities elsewhere.

Redshirt senior Jam Griffin and Colorado transfer Anthony Hankerson are the likely favorites to replace Martinez as OSU's starting running back. Redshirt junior Isaiah Newell was also in the mix during spring ball, but opted to enter the portal on April 22.

Jarrid Denney

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal