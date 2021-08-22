Manny Pacquiao vs. Yordenis Ugas live blog: Results, highlights and analysis

In what may be the final fight of an epic 26-year career, Manny Pacquiao makes the walk to the ring again on Saturday to fight Yordenis Ugas for a welterweight title in the main event of a pay-per-view card at T-Mobile Arena.

Pacquiao is a -380 favorite at BetMGM, while Ugas is a +300.

They are fighting for the WBA super title that Pacquiao won from Keith Thurman at the MGM Grand in 2019. It was stripped from him in January by the WBA and given to Ugas. Pacquiao was declared the champion in recess.

“You’re supposed to win the belt in the ring,” Pacquiao said.

Ugas is a late replacement for Errol Spence Jr. who had to withdraw with less than two weeks left before fight night when he was diagnosed with a detached retina in his right eye.

Manny Pacquiao vs. Yordenis Ugas main card (Live now on Fox Sports PBC PPV)

WBA welterweight championship: Manny Pacquiao vs. Yordenis Ugas

Welterweights: Robert Guerrero vs. Victor Ortiz

WBC featherweight title eliminator: Mark Magsayo vs. Julio Ceja

Featherweights: Carlos Castro vs. Oscar Escandón

Manny Pacquiao vs. Yordenis Ugas preliminary card results

Featherweights: John Dato vs. Angel Contreras via unanimous decision (78-73, 77-74 x 2)

Lightweights: Mikel Clements def. Eliseo Villalobos via unanimous decision (40-36 x 3)

Super middleweights: Burley Brooks-Cameron Rivera ends in split draw (59-55, 56-58, 57-57).

Lightweights: Frank Martin def. Ryan Kielczweski by unanimous decision (100-90 x 3)

Heavyweights: Steven Torres def. Justin Rolfe via TKO at 2:33 of R1:

Lightweights: José Valenzuela def. Donte Strayhorn via TKO at 1:29 of R4:

