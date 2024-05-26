‘ManningCast’ wins another Sports Emmy award

The awards keep coming for “ManningCast,” the popular Omaha Productions alternate broadcast of “Monday Night Football” games on ESPN2.

The NFL program is hosted by Peyton Manning and his brother, Eli, a fellow two-time Super Bowl champion. Last week, the “ManningCast” took home a Sports Emmy award for Outstanding Live Series.

This is not the first Emmy the program has received recognition. After the first season, the “ManningCast” also won in the Outstanding Live Series category. Following the second season, Peyton won an Emmy for “Outstanding Personality/Event Analyst.”

The show’s popularity is likely to increase in 2024 after Peyton successfully recruited Bill Belichick to join the program as a recurring guest. The show is under contract with ESPN for a fourth season in 2024 with Peyton and Eli set to serve as commentators for 10 games again this fall.

After winning three Emmy awards in its first three seasons, the “ManningCast” is likely due for another extension from ESPN.

