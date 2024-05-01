Peyton Manning successfully recruits Bill Belichick to the ‘ManningCast’

The “ManningCast” just got a coach.

ESPN’s popular alternate broadcast for “Monday Night Football” features former NFL quarterbacks Peyton Manning and Eli Manning. Peyton’s company, Omaha Productions, oversees the show.

Peyton has successfully recruited former New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick to the program, according to a report from The Athletic‘s Andrew Marchand. Belichick will have a “recurring role” on the “ManningCast” in 2024.

Belichick, of course, has a storied history with the Mannings. Eli beat him in two Super Bowls and Peyton was quarterback Tom Brady’s biggest on-field rival in the AFC for a decade-plus. Now he’ll work with the QBs at ESPN.

Belichick already made his Disney-owned TV debut last week when he joined Pat McAfee’s NFL draft show on ESPN’s streaming platforms. Fans and pundits seemed to appreciate the coach’s commentary (and he gushed with praise for Broncos draft pick Bo Nix).

Belichick is expected to eventually return to coaching — presumably in 2025 — but for this fall, he’ll join the Manning brothers as a commentator.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire