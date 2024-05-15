Manchester United vs Newcastle LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more tonight

Manchester United host Newcastle in what should be a thrilling Premier League clash at Old Trafford this evening. Fresh off the back of a 1-0 loss to Arsenal Erik ten Hag’s player need to improve and show they are worthy of a spot in the squad ahead of an expected exodus in the summer.

United are still hoping to end their season by securing a place in European competition next year. They are battling with Chelsea and Newcastle for the final two spots and have to beat the Magpies this evening or else they will fail. The Red Devils are eighth in the table three points behind both of their rivals and have a shocking -4 goal difference.

Newcastle, meanwhile, can ensure they at least have a place in the Europa Conference League next season if they win at Old Trafford. They have a vastly superior goal difference to both Chelsea and United meaning three points would put them out of reach heading into the final match of the season.

Manchester United vs Newcastle LIVE

Man Utd host Newcastle in the Premier League with kick off at 8pm

United must win to keep their hopes of qualifying for Europe alive

Victory for Newcastle means they can finish no lower than seventh

How to watch Man Utd vs Newcastle

17:00 , Mike Jones

Manchester United vs Newcastle is due to kick-off at 8pm BST on Wednesday 15 May at Old Trafford.

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage on the channels from 7pm. Subscribers can stream the action via Sky Go.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Good afternoon!

14:02 , Mike Jones

Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s Premier League action as Manchester United host Newcastle.

Erik ten Hag’s men have an outside chance of finishing inside the top seven and clinching a place in Europe next season but they will need to defeat the Magpies tonight. The Red Devils are currently eighth and are three points behind Eddie Howe’s team who also hold a far superior goal difference.

Even if United win this evening they are dependent on other results going their way but they will at least take the race for European qualification down to the last weekend of the season. Ten Hag’s position may depend on getting this task done but first he needs to orchestrate a win against a solid Newcastle side.

We’ll have all the team news, line-ups and updates throughout the afternoon so stick with us as we build up to kick off at 8pm.