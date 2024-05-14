Bruno Fernandes moving closer to Manchester United exit with European giant heavily linked

Bayern Munich are looking at a move for Bruno Fernandes this summer and believe they can get him due to increasing frustration at Manchester United.

There is also a feeling that the Old Trafford hierarchy would be willing to do a deal, since they need to sell players in order to meet Profit and Sustainability Rule requirements and kickstart this overhaul.

Such a move may also be a sign of a potential breakthrough in keeping Thomas Tuchel at the club, since he specifically wanted another creative player this season and the Portuguese fits the profile.

Bayern want to evolve the personality of their squad while bringing extra depth up front, with Fernandes now an obvious option. At 29, the playmaker has been struck by the sense of drift at Old Trafford and wants to win major trophies in the prime of his career.

Fernandes has been one of few United signings over the last 11 years that has actually worked out but his age may mean this represents a deal that suits all parties.

United voted against the Premier League plan to discuss a new "anchoring rule", so the most anyone could spend would be tied to the bottom club's income, specifically because the new INEOS football hierarchy want a big summer.

They have already expressed frustration at how this is a buyer's market, with financial regulations meaning everyone needs to sell first in order to properly open the window up. That is where Bayern feel a deal could be done, as United want a total overhaul of their squad. While it is expected any price for Fernandes would be high, Bayern have a big budget for this summer.