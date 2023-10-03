Man United vs Galatasaray LIVE: Champions League goals and updates as Rasmus Hojlund and Wilf Zaha score

The Uefa Champions League continues with matchday two starting on Tuesday night, as Manchester United get their first chance to play in front of their fans in the competition this season. They’ll be hosting Turkish side Galatasaray and looking to kick-start their European campaign having been beaten 4-3 by Bayern Munich in their opener.

At the same time, Galatasaray fought back from two goals down against Copenhagen to pick up a point, leaving Man United bottom in Group A after the first round of fixtures.

While the Red Devils therefore are in sore need of a victory, the form guide is strongly against them doing so - they’ve lost four of the last six including a home weekend defeat to Crystal Palace. Follow the latest news and updates from Man United vs Galatasary below and get the latest odds and tips here.

Man United vs Galatasaray - LIVE updates

Kick-off at 8pm BST on TNT Sports

MAN UTD XI: Onana, Dalot, Lindelof, Varane, Amrabat, Casemiro, Mount, Fernandes, Hannibal, Rashford, Hojlund

GALA XI: Muslera, Boey, Sanchez, Abdulkerim, Angelino, Kaan, Torreira, Tete, Kerem A, Zaha, Icardi

Goal, 16’ - Rashford crosses for Hojlund to header in United’s opener (1-0)

Goal, 23’ - Zaha beats Dalot and fires in a deflected half-volley to level (1-1)

Manchester United FC 1 - 1 Galatasaray Spor Kulübü

HT - Man Utd 1-1 Galatasaray

20:50 , Karl Matchett

All square as the whistle goes, Hojlund heading United ahead but Zaha equalising just a few minutes later.

In the group’s other fixture it’s Copenhagen 0-0 Bayern, still playing the first half as it stands.

Arsenal have reached the interval in France and are 1-1 with Lens.

44’ - Man Utd 1-1 Galatasaray

20:46 , Karl Matchett

Last minute. Rashford attacks Boey and crosses low, it’s half-cleared to Mount and he thinks he’s scored - but it’s a brilliant block... by Hannibal. Not quite the penalty box impact he’d be hoping for, denying his own teammate.

Three minutes added on.

41’ - Man Utd 1-1 Galatasaray

20:42 , Karl Matchett

Hannibal goes in rather late for a 50-50 challenge and is lucky he doesn’t get booked too, Angelino displeased at the foul. Into the final few minutes of the first half at Old Trafford.

Casemiro fires a pass towards Rashford but it skids off the surface and runs to Muslera - lots of rain in this first 45 minutes and it’s impacting those attempted through balls.

38’ - Man Utd 1-1 Galatasaray

20:39 , Karl Matchett

Dalot is next into the book, diving in on Zaha and getting nowhere near the ball. Galatasaray manager Okan Buruk is also booked! Ref getting very animated.

Rashford twice then has the chance to deliver quality into the box but fails to do so. Muslera gathers easily and United will have to start again.

34’ - Man Utd 1-1 Galatasaray

20:36 , Karl Matchett

Immediately, the Brazilian follows the Uruguayan into the book. Casemiro goes in with a very high boot and catches Kerem in the head - easy yellow for the United man.

The visitors just looking a bit more involved and comfortable with their counter-attacking game since 1-1, though United are definitely still in the overall ascendency, even if Muslera hasn’t been unduly troubled.

30’ - Man Utd 1-1 Galatasaray

20:32 , Karl Matchett

Icardi thinks he might be through on the counter but the ref blows for a foul on Amrabat, who was covering as United were countered against.

Casemiro is then fouled by Torreira and the former Arsenal man is booked for the challenge.

27’ - Man Utd 1-1 Galatasaray

20:29 , Karl Matchett

Torreira thinks he’s fouled, Galatasaray players all stop, United carry on and a Casemiro strike is flying in - until it’s deflected and bounces wide.

Bit of an escape there for the Turkish team who all just seemed to be waiting for the whistle which didn’t come.

An eventful opening almost-third of the game so far.

Meanwhile it’s Lens 1-1 Arsenal in France.

GOAL! 23’ - Man Utd 1-1 Galatasaray

20:25 , Karl Matchett

The Turkish side level out of nothing!

Terrible defending once again from United - Dalot drops too deep for a simple long ball, Zaha gets goalside of him and then holds him off, then the volley strikes the full-back’s thigh, bounces over Andre Onana and into the net for 1-1!

20’ - Man Utd 1-0 Galatasaray

20:22 , Karl Matchett

Hojlund is almost in for a second goal and just about gets to the ball before Muslera, who has raced out of his box, but he can’t get enough of a touch and a defender is in place to sweep up and clear.

Galatasaray struggling to get a foothold on matters at present.

GOAL! 16’ - Man Utd 1-0 Galatasaray

20:19 , Karl Matchett

A long punt upfield finds Rashford racing down the right flank. He gets onto the ball with a good first touch and lashes the ball across the face of the six-yard box - where Rasmus Hojlund is powering in and bullets a header past Muslera and into the net.

There’s a VAR check but it’s pretty clear - Davinson Sanchez was easily playing Rashford onside.

United lead, 1-0!

12’ - Man Utd 0-0 Galatasaray

20:16 , Karl Matchett

Galatasaray keeping United at bay for now but the pressure is definitely building.

Casemiro lofts a brilliant pass over the top which Hannibal races through for - but his first touch is disappointing and allows the ball to escape him. It’s still a corner but not quite what he would have wanted.

Elsewhere: Gabriel Jesus has rattled Arsenal 1-0 ahead at Lens

8’ - Man Utd 0-0 Galatasaray

20:11 , Karl Matchett

A short corner from United is not just a wasted opportunity but in the end a chance to counter-attack for the visitors. A race back by Dalot and Lindelof just about clears the lines but it briefly looked a good opening for Galatasaray.

4’ - Man Utd 0-0 Galatasaray

20:05 , Karl Matchett

Good early approach from United as Hojlund escapes down the left and crosses for Fernandes - but he doesn’t make a good connection and it flies wide.

A rabona ball in from Fernandes from the right could have been simpler made moments later and Galatasaray again clear their lines. Positive start from the hosts.

1’ - Man Utd 0-0 Galatasaray

20:02 , Karl Matchett

Kick-off! Underway at Old Trafford. No room for mistakes tonight, United need the result or it will quickly become a difficult-looking group to escape.

Man Utd vs Galatasaray - live updates

19:57 , Karl Matchett

The players are in the tunnel and set to come out. It should be a big noise and atmosphere for them - but that won’t exactly be an intimidation factor for Galatasaray of course, given their own home crowd on occasions.

United need to be inspired by it though, that’s for sure. We’re about ready to get started!

Man Utd vs Galatasaray - live

19:56 , The Independent

Man Utd vs Galatasaray - live updates

19:49 , Karl Matchett

Under 15 minutes to kick-off at Old Trafford. United really need a response after the first defeat in Munich, but also after the home loss to Palace at the weekend and a poor performance.

Antony returns to Man Utd squad for Champions League after five-match absence

19:35 , Karl Matchett

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has recalled winger Antony to a matchday squad for the first time since allegations of assault were made against him. He is named among the subs for the Champions League clash with Turkish side Galatasaray, which takes place at Old Trafford on Tuesday night.

The Brazil international was removed from the Selecao squad in September and put on a “period of absence” by United, during which time he did not train or play with the team.

Antony returns to Man Utd squad for Champions League after five-match absence

Man Utd vs Galatasaray - live updates

19:21 , Karl Matchett

In the first round of matches neither of these teams managed a victory, but Galatasaray will at least be pleased they avoided defeat after being two goals down.

They drew 2-2 with Copenhagen, while Man United lost 4-3 to Bayern Munich in an entertaining match.

Galatasaray lineup - Zaha starts against former club

19:09 , Karl Matchett

A couple of familiar faces to Premier League fans in the Turkish team’s lineup, with Wilf Zaha in attack being the pick of them.

GALA XI: Muslera, Boey, Sanchez, Abdulkerim, Kaan, Torreira, Tete, Kerem A, Zaha, Icardi

Man Utd lineup - Antony returns to the team

19:06 , Karl Matchett

Erik ten Hag has returned Brazilian winger Antony to the squad after his recent absence while speaking to police, amid investigations over accusations of assault.

He returns to the bench, with Mason Mount in the team as United seek a win.

MAN UTD XI: Onana, Dalot, Lindelof, Varane, Amrabat, Casemiro, Mount, Fernandes, Hannibal, Rashford, Hojlund

Is Manchester United vs Galatasaray on TV? Channel, start time and how to watch Champions League

15:38 , Karl Matchett

Manchester United will hope to get back on track in the Champions League as they host Galatasaray in their second Group A fixture.

Erik ten Hag’s side were beaten by Bayern Munich in the opening fixture of their European campaign despite scoring twice late on in a hectic end to a 4-3 defeat in Germany.

The club’s stuttering start to the Premier League season has since continued with an unconvincing win over Burnley followed by a narrow home defeat to Crystal Palace.

Galatasaray, conversely, are yet to lose in the league this season and took a point from their Group A opener against FC Copenhagen.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Is Man United vs Galatasaray on TV? Channel, time and how to watch Champions League