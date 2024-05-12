Manchester United v Arsenal player ratings: Gabriel Saliba and Leandro Trossard to keep title race alive

Arsenal clung on to clinch a narrow 1-0 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford and ensure the Premier League title race will go to the final day.

Mikel Arteta’s side went ahead in the first half when Leandro Trossard turned home Kai Havertz’s cross but were not at their fluent best against Erik ten Hag’s out-of-form side. Still, a resolute defensive display - typified by William Saliba’s man-of-the-match performance - means they return to the league’s summit ahead of Manchester City’s midweek fixture against Tottenham.

Here is how the players rated.

Manchester United

Andre Onana, 7: Couldn’t do much to prevent Trossard’s opener but made a superb save to deny Martinelli and keep his side in the contest.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka, 6: Could perhaps have done better to prevent Trossard from converting Havertz’s cross but blocked Rice’s second-half shot well and made a perfectly timed tackle to stop Martinelli’s counter-attack from a corner.

Casemiro, 4: Played Havertz onside for Arsenal’s opening goal having been too slow to get up the pitch. Still struggling to adapt to this makeshift centre-back role.

Jonny Evans, 6: Did not do a whole lot wrong and could hardly be blamed for Arsenal’s goal.

Diogo Dalot, 7: United’s best defender, as has been the case for large parts of the season. Kept Saka quiet and got forward with promise.

Dalot kept Saka quiet for United (Getty Images)

Kobbie Mainoo, 6: Overawed at times up against Partey and Rice but looked composed in possession when afforded time.

Sofyan Amrabat, 6: Perhaps one of his better displays in a United shirt. Busy and combative in the middle of the park and a far better partner for Mainoo than Eriksen who was exposed against Crystal Palace.

Amad Diallo, 6: Positive and bright on his first league start all season but, on occasion, lacked composure with his final action in an attacking position.

Scott McTominay, 4: Didn’t look fully fit coming back into the starting line-up and struggled to make an imprint in midfield.

Alejandro Garnacho, 6: United’s brightest attacking threat but spurned a great chance on the edge of the box to truly test Raya in the Arsenal net.

Rasmus Hojlund, 6: Not through his own fault but was largely left feeding on scraps up front.

Garnacho was a bright spark for United (REUTERS)

Substitutes: Antony, 5; Willy Kambwala, 6; Christian Eriksen, 5; Omari Forson, 5; Ethan Wheatley, 5.

Arsenal

David Raya, 7: Rarely tested by United’s forward but dealt with crosses when needed and used his feet well to keep Arsenal ticking over in possession.

Ben White, 6: Let Garnacho come inside far too easily for the Argentine’s best effort on goal and struggled, at times, to contain the unpredictable winger.

William Saliba, 9: Composed, as ever, at the back. Dispossessed Garnacho superbly in the second half when he was bearing down on Arsenal’s goal.

Gabriel, 8: Solid alongside Saliba and helped contain Hojlund with ease.

Takehiro Tomiyasu, 7: Had a good tussle with Diallo throughout the first half but kept the United winger quiet after the break.

Tomiyasu and Diallo enjoyed a good duel down United’s right side (Getty Images)

Thomas Partey, 6: Looked calm and composed under pressure, save for an early sloppy pass which gifted McTominay possession. Some neat turns and well-time tackles to help his side win the midfield battle.

Declan Rice, 6: Not his most influential performance in an Arsenal shirt but did not make a mistake and played his part.

Martin Odegaard, 7: Not at his playmaking best but an industrious display from Arsenal’s captain.

Bukayo Saka, 6: Struggled to have an impact on the game and withdrawn in the second half.

Kai Havertz, 7: Led the line well and was alert to make Casemiro pay for Arsenal’s goal.

Leandro Trossard, 8: A lively presence on the left and took his goal superbly in the first half.

Substitutes: Gabriel Martinelli, 6; Gabriel Jesus, 5; Jorginho, 5; Jakub Kiwior 6.