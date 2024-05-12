Manchester United 0-1 Arsenal: Key stats

Arsenal have won three successive Premier League games against Manchester United for the first time since September 1998, while this season is just the fourth time they’ve done the double over them, after 1997-98, 2001-02 and 2006-07.

Manchester United have lost 19 games in all competitions this season, their most since 1978-79 (also 19), while their nine defeats at Old Trafford this term is their joint-most at home in a season, along with 1920-21, 1930-31, 1933-34, 1962-63 and 1973-74.

Arsenal’s win at Old Trafford was their 27th in the Premier League this season, only winning more league games in a campaign in the top-flight in 1970-71 (29) and 1930-31 (28).

Manchester United have conceded in 10 successive games in all competitions for the first time since October 2021, while the 82 goals they’ve conceded this season is their most since 1970-71 (also 82).