Manchester City 2-0 Newcastle: Bernardo Silva brace enough to win FA Cup quarterfinal

Bernardo Silva's got a brace through deflections to guide Manchester City past Newcastle United 2-0 at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, scoring the hosts a sixth-straight FA Cup semifinal berth.

Silva's shots turned off Dan Burn and Sven Botman but appeared to be on target, earning the Portuguese his brace as City joined Coventry City in the semifinal draw following the latter's USMNT-fueled and thrilling upset of Wolves.

Pep Guardiola's side are on the treble hunt again and are the heavy favorites to sweep aside the Magpies. After their thrilling 1-1 draw at Liverpool last weekend, City remain one point behind both Liverpool and Arsenal in the Premier League title race. They're in the Champions League quarterfinals versus Real Madrid and are the big favorites to defend their FA Cup crown as dreams of the double-treble remain.

As for Newcastle, well, their season is in serious danger of fizzling out. Injuries have played a part but the Magpies are off the European pace in Premier League play, and have now exited the League Cup, FA Cup, and Champions League well short of a return to a final.

Too easy for Rodri, Man City

Eddie Howe's men had a singular moment and it came when the Magpies were already trailing, as Alexander Isak nearly pulled out a sweet side volley goal.

Otherwise? Nothing.

City barely had to try, with 71% of the ball and a 16-2 advantage in shot attempts. There were very few passengers and this might've been 3-0 or 4-0 at the break if Erling Haaland was sharp.

Rodri was magnificent, completing 142 passes at a 95% clip. That figure was almost 100 more than the total passes completed by Newcastle's entire team.

What’s next?

The international break is here, and Man City returns on Sunday, March 31 with a huge 11:30am ET kickoff versus Arsenal.

Newcastle returns a day earlier for an 8:30am ET Saturday, March 30 visit from West Ham.

Manchester City vs Newcastle final score: 2-0

Goal: Bernardo Silva (13', 31')

Alexander Isak denied

Newcastle nearly pull one back on a technical bit of work from Alexander Isak, but his side volley cannot beat Stefan Ortega

Rinse, repeat on Bernardo Silva goal

Silva on the right. Shot into traffic. Ball goes off Newcastle defender (this time Sven Botman's head) to wrong foot Dubravka.

2-0.

Another deflected shot from Bernardo Silva finds the net for @ManCity #EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/vJHspjEpN1 — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) March 16, 2024

Bernardo Silva goal — Manchester City 1-0 Newcastle (10th minute)

It's a wicked deflection, as Bernardo Silva darts into the right side of the box.

He takes a hard shot and it turns off Dan Burn, looping over goalkeeper Martin Dubravka to nestle in the far side netting.

The cruelest of deflections @ManCity grab an early goal #EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/DzZl9nf9If — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) March 16, 2024

Manchester City lineup

Ortega, Walker, Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol, Rodrigo, Kovacic, Bernardo, Foden, Doku, Haaland

Newcastle United lineup

Dubravka, Murphy, Schar, Lascelles, Borman, Burn, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Willock, Gordon, Isak

Manchester City team news, focus

Manchester City have two main injury concerns with Jack Grealish still out with a groin injury and star goalkeeper Ederson is now on the sidelines. Ederson injured his thigh giving away a penalty kick at Liverpool last weekend and is expected to be out until late March. That means Stefan Ortega will start this weekend and he is an extremely talented No. 2 who proved that against Liverpool. Guardiola will likely rotate his lineup slightly with Doku and Dias maybe coming back in but City will go extremely strong as they're on international break after this match. Another situation to keep an eye on: Kevin de Bruyne has been left out of the Belgium squad for their upcoming games due to a groin strain and it has been reported that he will miss this game against Newcastle.

QUESTIONABLE: Kevin De Bruyne (groin), Ederson (thigh), Jack Grealish (leg)

Newcastle United team news, focus

The injuries just keep on piling up for Newcastle as both Dan Burn and Anthony Gordon came off against Chelsea on Monday. The latter looks to have suffered a bad knee injury which is another big blow in a season of big injury blows for Newcastle. Right now Eddie Howe is just getting whichever defenders he has out on the pitch and trying to make it work. Alexander Isak and Bruno Guimaraes are doing their best to lead this dishevelled Newcastle side who still have plenty of quality in midfield and attack but are finding it tough to sustain possession and momentum in games and will probably enjoy playing on the counter away at City.

OUT: Harvey Barnes (thigh), Sandro Tonali (suspension), Kieran Trippier (calf), Callum Wilson (shoulder), Joelinton (thigh), Nick Pope (shoulder) | QUESTIONABLE: Anthony Gordon (knee), Dan Burn (back)