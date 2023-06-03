FA Cup final 2023, Man City vs Man Utd live: Ortega and Sancho start
02:45 PM
Ten Hag's pre-match thoughts
It’s great at Wembley, you can feel the history and it’s the first time Manchester United and Manchester City have played each other in an FA Cup final. I’m so proud to be part of it.
It’s a great opportunity. I said before ‘let’s make this one of the best days of your life’.
It’s about their own legacy and trying to pick up a trophy.
We have to approach this game in the right way and give everything we have, more than 100 per cent.
02:37 PM
Less than 30 minutes until kick-off now
02:33 PM
02:30 PM
Erik ten Hag on United's motivation
“I know what is the thinking from the fans,” Ten Hag said. “But what we want is to restore Manchester United by winning trophies.
“So, on Saturday we have an opportunity to win a trophy and we don’t want to be distracted by anything.
“If it’s important for the fans then it’s important for us, so we will give everything to win the cup.”
02:28 PM
No FA Cup final suit for Guardiola today
02:26 PM
Guardiola not having any focus on the Champions League final
We just talk about what we have to do to win the game. Two teams in the same city, it’s nice, for the first time in FA Cup history.
Next Saturday, I’m not thinking about it. Play the game and we will see what happens after. The FA Cup final is attractive enough, you only play these games a few times in your life.
02:16 PM
The two halves of Manchester at Wembley
Wembley Way looks a picture right now. Red and blue waking side-by-side and all it all looks very peaceful (from a distance at least).
02:14 PM
A Cup final tradition: checking the state of the pitch pre kick-off
Unlike when Man Utd played in the first FA Cup final at the new Wembley in 2007, the surface looks pristine today.
02:11 PM
The City and United teams
Ortega starts in goal for City just as Guardiola promised, but otherwise City are as expected in that 3-2-4-1 shape they have perfected in the second half of the season.
Without Anthony Martial, United start with Marcus Rashford as their central striker. Ten Hag could set up in a number of different ways in midfield – it looks like a three of Casemiro, Eriksen and Fred with Fernandes on the right.
02:08 PM
Bruno Fernandes' pre-match thoughts
We prepare the game the normal way knowing this is a final, hoping the result is on your side. We want to bring the trophy back to Old Trafford and give joy to our fans who are here today.
01:39 PM
This could be the first great Cup final at new Wembley
Oliver Brown says the showpiece match has been a damp squib since returning to the national stadium in 2007, but this Manchester derby – with so much riding on it for both sides – could change all that.
01:25 PM
United fans descend on Kilburn High Road
By Sam Wallace
Kilburn High Road in NW London is a popular pre-match destination for Manchester United fans when the team is playing at Wembley. They were here in numbers for the Carabao Cup final in February but the crowds today are even bigger. Met Police presence required just to keep the crowds outside pubs around Kilburn Jubilee line station from spilling into the road. Not a City shirt in sight.
01:05 PM
Ortega starts in goal for City
By James Ducker and Telegraph Sport
Pep Guardiola has confirmed No 2 goalkeeper Stefan Ortega will start the FA Cup final against Manchester United.
Ortega has started every round of the competition for Manchester City this season and Guardiola says the German will keep his place at Ederson’s expense.
“He’s going to play yeah, it’s always like that, even in Barcelona, the keeper who has played FA Cup [stays in goal],” the City manager said.
Guardiola also said Jack Grealish, Kevin De Bruyne, Ruben Dias and Nathan Ake were all available after minor injury problems.
“They trained well in the last two days – no concerns,” he said. “They are more or less fine.”
Guardiola also believes stopping Manchester City winning the treble could give Manchester United extra motivation in the FA Cup final.
For Premier League winners City victory could be the second leg of a potentially glorious treble with the final of the Champions League to come next week.
United on the other hand – as the only side to have won all three of those competitions in the same season, back in 1999 – will be anxious to stop them and protect their place in history.
City manager Guardiola said: “I could understand that. It belongs to them, that’s normal. Sport is like that.
”‘That belongs to us – we don’t want anyone else to do it,’ it’s normal, that feeling. It’s completely understandable. But it’s a football game, who will be better will win.”
United boss Erik ten Hag, however, has played down the party-pooping aspect of his side’s task. The Dutchman has enjoyed an encouraging first season at Old Trafford having won the Carabao Cup and reclaimed a Champions League spot.
“I know what is the thinking from the fans,” Ten Hag said. “But what we want is to restore Manchester United by winning trophies. We have an opportunity to win a trophy and we don’t want to be distracted by anything.
“If it’s important for the fans then it’s important for us, so we will give everything to win the cup.”
