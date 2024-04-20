Manchester City 1-0 Chelsea: What Pochettino said

Mauricio Pochettino speaking on BBC One after Chelsea's defeat against Manchester City: "It is so easy to explain. We conceded in a moment you should not concede. We were not capable of being clinical in front of goal, we had many chances but we did not score.

"I think in the game we were a little bit better and deserved more, but it is not about deserving it, it is about being clinical and we were not today."

On the missed chances and how to solve it: "I think last Monday we scored six but today we were not capable of scoring even with having maybe more chances and more clear chances to score."

On if today demonstrates this season's issues: "No I think today we were playing a very good team in Manchester City. It wasn't easy but we were capable of playing a very good game, competing really well. Looking forward we want to build on this, sometimes you have these sorts of games on your journey and the important thing is to take the positives from it."

On the race for European football: "The focus is on the game next Tuesday, there is not too many games to recover and it is going to be another tough game. Of course we need to win in a positive way to try to win more league games and get close to the position of being in Europe."