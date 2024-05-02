Manager Still, 31, leaves Reims by mutual consent

Still, who was born and raised in the Belgian town of Braine-l'Alleud, has previously said it is "a dream" to manage in England [Getty Images]

English manager Will Still has left French club Reims by mutual consent.

The Belgian-born Englishman, now 31, became the youngest coach in Europe's top five leagues when he was appointed by Reims, aged 30, in October 2022.

Still, who has been linked with jobs in England, began his tenure with a 14-game unbeaten and finished 11th at the end of his first season.

With three games remaining, Reims are again 11th in the French top flight but have only won two of their past 14 games.

"We are proud to have been able to contribute to the emergence of a coach who knew how to impose his convictions and his playing identity," said club president Jean-Pierre Caillot.

Still said the club will "always have a special place in my life".

"I will be eternally grateful to Stade de Reims as well as everyone involved directly or indirectly with the club," he said.

Still studied Applied Football coaching at Myerscough College, in Lancashire, and landed his first role in professional football in 2014 when he became a video analyst at Belgian side Sint-Truiden.

During his tenure, Reims, where he had also been an assistant manager, had to pay £22,000 every time he took charge of a game because he did not hold a Uefa Pro Licence.

Still has previously spoken about how video game Football Manager played a part in him becoming a professional manager.