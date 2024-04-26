Man Utd v Burnley: Pick of the stats

Here is a selection of the key facts and figures before Manchester United host Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday.

Manchester United have lost just one of their past 16 Premier League games against Burnley and have scored three goals in all four of their home wins over the Clarets in the competition.

The Reds Devils have never lost a Premier League home game against the previous season's second-tier champions - winning 24 and drawing seven of those 31 matches.

Burnley have not kept a clean sheet in any of their past 16 league matches, while their 69 goals conceded this term is their second most in a campaign in the competition after 2009-10 (82).

United have lost four league games in Saturday 15:00 kick-offs this season, as many as they had in the previous seven campaigns combined. In fact, they have never lost five games in this traditional kick-off slot in a Premier League season.