Man Utd offer subsidised FA Cup final tickets for under 16s

[Getty Images]

Manchester United are to subsidise FA Cup final tickets to allow under 16s to attend the Wembley showpiece with Manchester City for as little £5.

Last season, United gifted fans a bucket hat for the final, having provided them with a scarf for the Carabao Cup final victory over Newcastle earlier in the campaign.

However, following discussions with the club’s Fans Forum, it has been decided to make a financial contribution, which amounts to £30 for every cup final ticket purchased by an under-16 season ticket holder.

The club say this underlines their commitment to young supporters.

“Promoting and investing in youth is part of the fabric of this football club and we are proud to offer more support to our young fans,” said director of fan engagement Rick McGagh.

“We know two trips to Wembley – and three for those also attending the women’s FA Cup final - in the space of a month is expensive for all fans, but especially so for young fans who usually attend with other family members.

"We look forward to having lots of our young supporters cheering the team on at Wembley.”