Man Utd & Newcastle vying for Fulham's Adarabioyo

Tosin Adarabioyo came through the Manchester City academy [Getty Images]

Manchester United are vying with Newcastle to sign Fulham central defender Tosin Adarabioyo.

The 26-year-old is a free agent on 30 June, having opted against extending his contract at Craven Cottage.

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe is a known admirer of the former Manchester City youth player and the Magpies were thought to be close to completing a deal to sign him.

However, it is understood United have not ended their interest in the Englishman.

The Old Trafford club are in a tight financial position this summer as they try to comply with the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability regulations.

And given central defence is one of the areas they are aiming to strengthen, the prospect of signing a player for Adarabioyo's quality without having to pay a transfer fee holds particular appeal.

Spurs, Liverpool and Italian side AC Milan have also been rumoured to be interested in the former England youth international.