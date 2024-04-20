Man Utd manager Erik ten Hag 'can't be bothered' with criticism

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag says he "can't be bothered" with any criticism he receives for the job he is doing at Old Trafford.

After an encouraging debut season under the Dutchman, United have found this term more difficult and are battling to finish in the league's top six.

Ten Hag could still deliver a trophy in the FA Cup, with United playing Coventry in the semi-finals on Sunday.

"I don't put energy into this, if I'm judged fairly or not," Ten Hag said.

Ten Hag has faced criticism from some United supporters during an underwhelming second season.

United's return to the Champions League ended in a group-stage exit and they are 13 points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa in the English top flight.

Ten Hag's position has also come under increased scrutiny following Sir Jim Ratcliffe's minority purchase and takeover of the football operations.

"I know what we are doing here, why I'm here, to bring trophies, to also create economic value, so we are working on those and in a process you have setbacks," added Ten Hag.

"I look at this and can see it realistically, so I see the nuance, some comments miss that, but I can't be bothered about it, can't go into emotions."

Former Ajax boss Ten Hag started work at United in June 2022, winning the League Cup in his first season and earning a third-place finish in the Premier League.

He also led them to the FA Cup final, where they lost to Manchester City.

Before facing Championship side Coventry in a bid to reach back-to-back finals, Ten Hag said he has only been able to pick his strongest team once during his United tenure.

"I don't have any concern about what is said on the outside," he said. "What concerns me is that in 18 months I have never had my favourite team on the pitch. Because the players are injured.

"One time [I could pick my strongest XI] was against Manchester City last season in the home game.

"That is my truth. And others can have a different truth. But I can't put energy in that."