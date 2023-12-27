Man who stole live 50-pound tarpon from Bass Pro Shops yet to be found

Authorities in Florida are still searching for a man who entered a Bass Pro Shops with a net, removed a 50-pound tarpon from a fish pond and walked out of the store with it.

A customer videotaped the man carrying the net with the wiggling tarpon as he left the store, and it was shared with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, which posted it on its Facebook page.

The incident occurred at the store on Gulf Center Drive in Fort Myers on the night of Dec. 20, but the suspect has yet to be identified.

“Right now, our Criminal Investigations Division is working to follow leads in the case,” Sergeant Sarah Rodriguez told USA Today/For The Win Outdoors.

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for anyone who can identify the thief.

“Yesterday evening, a male suspect entered the Bass Pro Shops in Gulf Coast Town Center with a fish net in hand, and proceeded to remove a live tarpon from the store’s indoor fish pond,” the Lee County Sheriff’s Office stated. “The suspect then fled the store with the tarpon. South District Detectives are working with our Animal Cruelty Task Force, MyFWC Florida Fish and Wildlife , and SWFL Crime Stoppers in an attempt to locate the individuals involved.

“If you have information on this incident or the suspect, please ’𝗱𝗿𝗼𝗽 𝗮 𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗲’ to SWFL Crimestoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS or online at: www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com. You may also call the information directly into LCSO at 239-477-1000.”

