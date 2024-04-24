Man runs one mile in swimming pool in 35 minutes, 24 seconds

April 24 (UPI) -- A British man ran a distance of one mile through the water in a swimming pool in an attempt to break a Guinness World Record.

Adam Lopez, 37, ran 63 laps in the 82-foot pool at Nuffield Health in Norwich, England, on Tuesday with a time of 35 minutes and 24 seconds.

Lopez bested the current Guinness World Record by four and a half minutes, but evidence from his attempt still needs to be reviewed by officials before becoming official.

Lopez said he started exercising in the pool after being diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes

"When someone tells you your life's under threat it changes your complexion on how you look at your mortality," he told the BBC. "Sometimes we take our lives for granted and our health for granted and we shouldn't, we should look after ourselves, look after our body because it's the only place you've got to live."

The record attempt raised money for a 5-year-old girl named Grace, who was diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy. The money will go toward home upgrades for the girl, including a hydrotherapy pool.