Man City XI vs Aston Villa: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup, injury latest today

A trio of Manchester City players are set to miss tonight’s clash with Aston Villa, amid reports Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne have been dropped.

Pep Guardiola’s side were already without both experienced defender Kyle Walker and first-choice goalkeeper Ederson for Sunday’s drab goalless draw with rivals Arsenal, with John Stones an unused substitute.

City then saw their defensive problems worsen further when Nathan Ake was forced off after less than half an hour at the Etihad Stadium.

While City boast the kind of depth that would surely be the envy of most other clubs around the world, there is little doubt that such absences do not help their battle with Arsenal and Liverpool at the top of the table.

Asked for an update on Stones, Walker and Ederson at his pre-Villa press conference on Tuesday, manager Guardiola said: “I don’t think [they will play]. John maybe, the other two no chance.

“[John] has to feel fully fit. But the injury was less than we expected. We’ll see. Maybe for the next games he’ll be ready.”

On Ake, he added: “Injured. Hopefully he will be back soon. I don’t know exactly the timing. Next game he won’t be ready.”

Guardiola has reportedly rested influential pair Haaland and De Bruyne for the visit of Villa, potentially handing opportunities to Julian Alvarez, Jack Grealish and Matteo Kovacic.

Predicted Man City XI: Ortega; Stones, Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol; Rodri, Kovacic; Silva, Foden, Grealish; Alvarez

Injuries: Walker, Ederson, Ake

Doubts: Stones

Time and date: 8:15pm BST on Wednesday, April 3, 2024

Venue: Etihad Stadium

TV channel and live stream: TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate