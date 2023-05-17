Man City vs Real Madrid LIVE: Result and reaction as brilliant City cruise into Champions League final

The second Champions League semi-final is delicately poised between Manchester City and Real Madrid after the teams played out a 1-1 draw at the Santiago Bernabeu in the first leg last week.

An enthralling encounter in Spain saw Pep Guardiola’s side dominate possession throughout the first half before Vinicius Junior sent Madrid ahead before the break. Carlo Ancelotti’s men then looked to press their advantage before Kevin De Bruyne equalised with a fine strike from outside the box.

City will now hope their home crowd can give them a boost as they look to get over the line in the second leg at the Etihad Stadium. Madrid staged a late comeback against City in the semi-finals of last year’s competition and Guardiola will be keen for his side avoid a similar fate this evening.

Although City have home advantage Madrid are European specialists, they have a quality forward line and are brilliant on the counter-attack, for the hosts to win this tie they will need to reach their best levels and maintain those standards for the duration of the clash. Whoever wins will then face Inter Milan in the final on the 10th June after they defeated AC Milan last night.

Follow all the action as Manchester City host Real Madrid in the Champions League:

Manchester City vs Real Madrid

Man City host Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-final second leg

The tie is balanced at 1-1 after the first leg at the Santiago Bernabeu

73’ SAVE! - Haaland is played in on goal but can’t beat Courtois (MCI 2-0 RMA)

51’ SAVE! - Ederson tips Alaba’s free kick over the bar (MCI 2-0 RMA)

37’ GOAL! - Bernardo doubles City’s lead with a headed finish (MCI 2-0 RMA)

35’ CROSSBAR! - Kroos hits the woodwork with a shot from range (MCI 1-0 RMA)

23’ GOAL! - Bernardo blasts City into the lead (MCI 1-0 RMA)

21’ SAVE! - Haaland’s second headed effort is tipped past the post (MCI 0-0 RMA)

13’ SAVE! - Courtois denies Haaland from point blank range (MCI 0-0 RMA)

9’ CHANCE! - Rodri sends an shot wide of the far post (MCI 0-0 RMA)

Manchester City FC 4 - 0 Real Madrid CF

Full-time: Man City 4-0 Real Madrid (5-1 agg)

21:51 , Mike Jones

90+3 mins: Manchester City have done it! They’ve blown Real Madrid away at the Etihad Stadium and are now the red hot favourites to win the Champions League.

They’re the favourites to win the Premier League and they’re the favourites to lift the FA Cup. The treble is on for Pep Guardiola’s men.

City have dominated the reigning European champions tonight and storm towards Istanbul with a 5-1 aggregate win.

GOAL! Man City 4-0 Real Madrid (5-1 agg) - Alvarez, 90+1'⚽️

21:48 , Mike Jones

90+1 mins: Real Madrid have given up.

Man City win the ball back easily. Rodri brings it down the right side then slips it into Phil Foden. He turns the ball into the box where Julian Alvarez pops up and guides the ball into the bottom corner!

Man City 3-0 Real Madrid (4-1 agg)

21:47 , Mike Jones

90 mins: Three minutes of added time to play at the Etihad. Manchester City are three minutes away from the Champions League final.

Man City 3-0 Real Madrid (4-1 agg)

21:46 , Mike Jones

88 mins: There’s just a couple of minutes of the 90 left to play now. Julian Alvarez replaces Erling Haaland who could have had a hat-trick tonight if it wasn’t for Thibaut Courtois.

Man City 3-0 Real Madrid (4-1 agg)

21:42 , Mike Jones

85 mins: Ederson makes two quickfire saves by throwing himself at the ball and blocking it from the floor. He’ll want a cleansheet tonight for personal pride too.

Man City 3-0 Real Madrid (4-1 agg)

21:40 , Mike Jones

83 mins: Real make three changes with Dani Ceballos, Lucas Vasquez and Aurelien Tchouamani coming on to replace Rodrygo, Eduardo Camavinga and Dani Carvajal.

Phil Foden takes the place of Kevin De Bruyne for Man City.

Man City 3-0 Real Madrid (4-1 agg)

21:36 , Mike Jones

80 mins: Pep Guardiola now makes a substitution for Manchester City. Ilkay Gundogan walks off to a standing ovation with Riyad Mahrez introduced for the closing stages of the game.

Man City 3-0 Real Madrid (4-1 agg)

21:35 , Mike Jones

79 mins: Even with Real Madrid’s history of fantastic European comebacks there’s no way they’ll be able to get back into this one. Manchester City are heading to Istanbul to take on Inter Milan for the Champions League trophy.

GOAL! Man City 3-0 Real Madrid (4-1 agg) - Militao OG, 76' ⚽️

21:33 , Mike Jones

76 mins: Game over!

Kevin De Bruyne swings a cross into the box from a free kick on the left side of the pitch. He finds Manuel Akanji who flicks the ball on.

It hits Eder Militao before he can react and the ball deflects into the back of the net!

Man City 2-0 Real Madrid (3-1 agg)

21:31 , Mike Jones

73 mins: Save! Erling Haaland just can’t find the back of the net!

Haaland drops to the edge of the box to receive the ball then turns it over to Ilkay Gundogan. Gundogan then dinks it back into the area for the forward who opens up his body and shoots only to be denied by Thibaut Courtois’s leg.

The ball strikes the goalkeeper and loops over the crossbar.

Man City 2-0 Real Madrid (3-1 agg)

21:27 , Mike Jones

71 mins: Toni Kroos is whipped off for Real Madrid and Marco Asensio comes on to replace him. Carlo Ancelotti is flooding the forward lines searching for a goal.

Less than 20 minutes to play.

Man City 2-0 Real Madrid (3-1 agg)

21:26 , Mike Jones

69 mins: Real Madrid are starting to throw caution to the wind. They’re leaving men up the pitch which allows space for City to operate in when on the counter-attack.

Even with a two goal lead, you feel as though City need to score again to feel secure in the game.

Man City 2-0 Real Madrid (3-1 agg)

21:22 , Mike Jones

66 mins: That substitution from Ancelotti has rejigged the back line. David Alaba is playing at left-back now, Rudiger in the left centre-back role and Eduardo Camavinga has been pushed into midfield alongside Toni Kroos and Federico Valverde.

The game is still open, if Real score City will start to get nervous.

Man City 2-0 Real Madrid (3-1 agg)

21:20 , Mike Jones

63 mins: Antonio Rudiger is introduced by Carlo Ancelotti with Luka Modric the man replaced. Modric has had no impact on the game at all tonight.

Man City 2-0 Real Madrid (3-1 agg)

21:18 , Mike Jones

60 mins: Chance! Kevin De Bruyne shrugs off Eduardo Camavinga and drives towards the box. He threads a pass into the middle where the ball bounces off Dani Carvajal and drops to Ilkay Gundogan.

Gundogan can’t control the ball and Carvajal manages to recover in time to win back the ball and clear his lines.

Man City 2-0 Real Madrid (3-1 agg)

21:15 , Mike Jones

57 mins: With just over 10 minutes of the second half played, it’s already more of an even contest. Real Madrid are having more possession and are trying to play sharp, short passes.

City have enough men back to defend and don’t let the visitors near the penalty area.

Man City 2-0 Real Madrid (3-1 agg)

21:10 , Mike Jones

54 mins: Jack Grealish has been superb tonight. He’s been a constant threat and has set up more than a few chances for City to extend their lead.

He wins a corner and whips it in deep only for Luka Modric to head it away.

Man City 2-0 Real Madrid (3-1 agg)

21:09 , Mike Jones

51 mins: Ruben Dias takes out Rodrygo with a mistimed tackles and gifts Real Madrid a free kick in a dangerous area. David Alaba takes the set piece and whips a shot straight at goal.

It’s sneaking under the crossbar but Ederson leaps across and tips the ball over the top!

Man City 2-0 Real Madrid (3-1 agg)

21:04 , Mike Jones

48 mins: Real try to come down the left but lose possession to Rodri. He feeds the ball up to Haaland. Eduardo Camavinga is onto him in a flash but the forward tries to spin away and wins a free kick.

Second half: Man City 2-0 Real Madrid (3-1 agg)

21:02 , Mike Jones

Real Madrid kick off the second half but boot the ball over to the right side of the pitch where City recover the ball.

HT Man City 2-0 Real Madrid (3-1 agg)

21:01 , Mike Jones

It has been an incredible level of superiority here but, to a large degree, an inevitable one. This is what the club project and European football has been building towards, never more financially staggered and vertically stretched, with state clubs at the top.

HT Man City 2-0 Real Madrid (3-1 agg)

20:59 , Mike Jones

Real Madrid are winless in their previous four away games against Manchester City in the Champions League (two draws, two defeats).

The only team they have faced more times away from home in the European Cup/Champions League without ever winning is AC Milan (two draws, five defeats).

20:55 , Mike Jones

Bernardo Silva is the third player to score two or more goals in a Champions League semi-final match against Real Madrid, after Lionel Messi (2011) and Robert Lewandowski (2013).

HT Man City 2-0 Real Madrid (3-1 agg)

20:51 , Mike Jones

Half-time: Man City 2-0 Real Madrid (3-1 agg)

20:47 , Mike Jones

45 mins: Bernardo Silva cuts in from the right side after bringing down a diagonal pass. He shoots but the low effort is easily kept out by Thibaut Courtois.

There’s no added time and City take a two-goal cushion into the break.

Man City 2-0 Real Madrid (3-1 agg)

20:44 , Mike Jones

43 mins: Still Man City control possession. De Bruyne has loads of time to turn and slip a pass through the middle for Haaland. It’s slightly off-target though and comes closer to Eder Militao who gets it away.

Man City 2-0 Real Madrid (3-1 agg)

20:41 , Mike Jones

40 mins: This has been a bruising half of football for Real Madrid. They’ve hardly touched the ball and Toni Kroos’ shot that struck the crossbar is the only chance they’ve created.

The reigning champions are never out of the game though and they have more than enough quality to get two goals in the second half.

GOAL! Man City 2-0 Real Madrid (3-1 agg) - Bernardo, 37’ ⚽️

20:39 , Mike Jones

37 mins: Jack Grealish weaves his way into the box from the left wing before slipping the ball to Ilkay Gundogan. The German shoots but hits Thibaut Courtois who keeps it out with his left leg.

The ball loops into the air and Bernardo Silva is first to the ball and manages to nod it into the near top corner!

Man City 1-0 Real Madrid (2-1 agg)

20:36 , Mike Jones

35 mins: A corner from Luka Modric is swung onto the head of Eder Militao but he can’t control it.

Crossbar! Real recycle the ball and slide it over to Toni Kroos who drills one from range. The ball continues to rise but looks like it’s heading in.

Ederson seems to get a fingertip to the shot and manages to push it onto the crossbar where the ball rattles the woodwork and bounces to safety.

Man City 1-0 Real Madrid (2-1 agg)

20:34 , Mike Jones

34 mins: Brave from Ederson! Rodrygo shifts over to the left wing for Real Madrid and receives the ball. He threads a fantastic pass in behind the City defence and almost gets Karim Benzema in on goal.

The forward sprints to meet the pass but Ederson is rapidly off his line and manages to scoop it up before Benzema gets there.

Man City 1-0 Real Madrid (2-1 agg)

20:32 , Mike Jones

31 mins: Bernardo Silva catches David Alaba dallying on the ball and nicks it away from the Real defender. He pokes it to Ilaky Gundogan who tries to release Erling Haaland.

Eder Militao has a decent start on the forward and beats him to the ball. He works it clear and is nudged to the deck earning his team a free kick.

Man City 1-0 Real Madrid (2-1 agg)

20:28 , Mike Jones

28 mins: Chance! Ilkay Gundogan spies Erling Haaland’s little run to the right side of the box and sends him the ball. The big Norwegian forward takes a touch then smokes a right footed shot at goal on the turn but forces it just past the far post/

Decent effort that one, Haaland looks hungry for goals tonight.

Man City 1-0 Real Madrid (2-1 agg)

20:26 , Mike Jones

25 mins: Man City get the early goal they wanted, can they extend their lead or will there be a response from Real Madrid?

GOAL! Man City 1-0 Real Madrid (2-1 agg) - Bernardo, 23'⚽️

20:25 , Mike Jones

23 mins: Man City take the lead!

They come down the right wing before knocking the ball to Rodri. He sends it across to Kevin De Bruyne who threads a perfect pass into the box to pick out Bernardo Silva’s run in behind.

Bernardo collects the ball then smashes it past Thibaut Courtois to send the Etihad erupting in cheers of joy!

Man City 0-0 Real Madrid (1-1 agg)

20:23 , Mike Jones

21 mins: Luka Modric is forced to help out at the back and lunges into a decent tackle on Kevin De Bruyne but knocks the ball out for a corner.

Save! De Bruyne plays the corner short to Bernardo Silva who swings in a cross. Manuel Akanji meets it at the back post and nods the ball across to Erling Haaland.

He heads it at goal but Thibaut Courtois, off balance and leaning the wrong way, leaps back to his right and tips the ball past the post with his fully outstretched arm.

Incredible save!

Man City 0-0 Real Madrid (1-1 agg)

20:20 , Mike Jones

18 mins: Kevin De Bruyne tries to keep Thibaut Courtois honest and whips a shot at goal from outside the box. Real Madrid are defending deep meaning he’s got time to pick his spot but the effort has too much curl on it and sails wide.

Man City 0-0 Real Madrid (1-1 agg)

20:18 , Mike Jones

15 mins: Kevin De Bruyne drifts over to the left side of the pitch, switches the ball onto his left foot then fizzes a low pass into the six-yard box towards Erling Haaland.

Eder Militao is aware of the danger though and manages to hoof the ball clear.

Man City 0-0 Real Madrid (1-1 agg)

20:15 , Mike Jones

13 mins: Save! What a stop this is!

Jack Grealish lifts the ball into the six yard box from the left side of the penalty area. Erling Haaland leaps behind David Alaba and wins the header which he turns towards goal.

Thibaut Courtois can only stand there but he manages to get his body in the way of the ball and somehow keep it from crossing the line!

Man City 0-0 Real Madrid (1-1 agg)

20:13 , Mike Jones

12 mins: John Stones blazes a shot towards Real Madrid’s goal but pulls it just wide of the left hand post and doesn’t trouble Thibaut Courtois.

It’s a good sign for City that they’re being able to get this many shots away.

Man City 0-0 Real Madrid (1-1 agg)

20:12 , Mike Jones

11 mins: Real Madrid haven’t got themselves into the match yet. They’re being bullied and dominated by City who will be desperate to cap off this period of possession with an early goal.

Man City 0-0 Real Madrid (1-1 agg)

20:10 , Mike Jones

9 mins: Chance! This is a great start from Man City. Erling Haaland is fed into the box and weaves around Thibaut Courtois. He doesn’t have angle to shoot so cuts the ball back into the middle but none of his teammates are in the box.

Eventually the ball comes to Rodri who makes a fine run of his own. He checks to the right and drives into the penalty area as space opens up ahead of him.

A snapshot from the midfielder sails across goal then flies wide of the far post!

Man City 0-0 Real Madrid (1-1 agg)

20:07 , Mike Jones

6 mins: Nice play from City. John Stones flicks a pass over to Jack Grealish who dances past Dani Carvajal. His cross comes over to Bernardo Silva who nods the ball back to Kevin De Bruyne.

De Bruyne drives into the right side of the box before chipping the ball over towards Erling Haaland but David Alaba wins the header and loops the ball up for Thibaut Courtois to claim.

Man City 0-0 Real Madrid (1-1 agg)

20:05 , Mike Jones

3 mins: City probe the left flank with Ilkay Gundogan, Jack Grealish and Manuel Akanji all combining in an attempt to get into the box.

Madrid are solid though and hold their ground causing Gundogan to send a pass across to Kyle Walker. Encouraged by the crowd he shoots but spanks the effort high and wide.

Kick off: Man City 0-0 Real Madrid (1-1 agg)

20:02 , Mike Jones

Manchester City get the ball rolling at the Etihad Stadium, this is a massive game. Pep Guardiola is trying to reach his fourth Champions League final.

City last reached the final in 2021, can they get past Real Madrid tonight?

Man City vs Real Madrid

19:58 , Mike Jones

The players make their way out onto the pitch at the Etihad Stadium. As always, Real Madrid look calm and composed with captain Karim Benzema smiling as he leads out his teammates.

Whichever side wins tonight’s game will be the favourites to lift the Champions League trophy in June. It almost feels like a final itself but who will be victorious?

Kick off is up next.

Man City vs Real Madrid

19:53 , Mike Jones

Ilkay Gundogan has been involved in six goals in his last three competitive games for Manchester City and therefore has been directly involved in each of the Citizens’ last six goals (4 goals, 2 assists).

Will he get on the scoresheet again tonight?

The ‘dog eat dog’ fight which could dictate Man City’s Champions League final chances

19:48 , Mike Jones

Kyle Walker recalls the pain and it wasn’t the kind many a left winger has experienced when they have found themselves in a race against him, legs burning as Manchester City and England’s roadrunner accelerated past them. This was the sense of rejection. Pep Guardiola had recalibrated his team, altered the role of the right-back and the footballer who had played more times in defence for the Catalan than anyone else was suddenly deemed redundant. “He cannot do it,” Guardiola said bluntly.

“Did it hurt? Of course it did,” Walker reflected. “I can’t sit here and lie to you and say it didn’t hurt. Of course it did. You start to doubt yourself but you have to go back to basics to what you are good at, what he bought you for and prove him wrong and that is what I have done. Sometimes certain opinions in football, you don’t always agree with, but for what he has done for me and for Man City in the last six years, has been nothing short of tremendous.”

Some six weeks after Guardiola’s damning appraisal, it may be no exaggeration to say his chances of winning his third, and City’s first, Champions League rest with Walker.

The ‘dog eat dog’ fight which will dictate Man City’s Champions League final chances

Accident or design? Inter Milan’s thrilling triumph underlines concerning trend

19:43 , Mike Jones

Long after the final whistle blew at San Siro, that welcome sound gave way to a more wondrous noise as the old ground shook and the celebrations showed no sign of abating. The curva nord was still full with ultras, belting out club anthems. That was all to serenade the extended squad, club hierarchy and their families, who were all still on the pitch. In classic celebration scenes, the children of the players were at the other end having a game among themselves.

You could have been forgiven for thinking they’d won the final itself.

A cynical view would be that was precisely what this was, since they eliminated their greatest rivals, and the expectation is that either Manchester City or Real Madrid will just cruise to victory in Istanbul.

Accident or design? Thrill of Inter Milan’s triumph underlines concerning trend

Man City vs Real Madrid

19:40 , Mike Jones

This is Carlo Ancelotti’s 50th Champions League match in charge of Real Madrid, and his 191st game as a coach in the competition – breaking Sir Alex Ferguson’s record.

Man City vs Real Madrid

19:35 , Mike Jones

Real Madrid are in the last four for the third season in a row and this is their third successive semi-final against English opponents.

Man City have also reached this stage for the third consecutive campaign and fourth overall, but have only gone on to the final once, in 2021.

Man City vs Real Madrid

19:30 , Mike Jones

Madrid have won both previous contests between the teams on their way to claiming the trophy.

They beat City 1-0 on aggregate in 2015/16 and edged through a spectacular tie 6-5 on aggregate after extra time 12 months ago.

More from Modric

19:25 , Mike Jones

As part of his press duties, Modric also touched on Real Madrid’s historic success in the Champions League.

“Every match is a different story and you never know what can happen on the pitch,” he said, “You have to stay focused in every game, on every ball, and help your teammates. I think we’re going to rise to the challenge and make it to another final.

“We always feel comfortable in this type of match. We know that we always perform at our best in the Champions League and it’s a competition that we like a lot. We feel pretty comfortable playing these kinds of games. That’s why we’ve won the Champions League so many times, because we have belief in ourselves and we have confidence in our ability. We always give our best.

“All the trophies we’ve won say a lot about our efforts and behaviour on a daily basis, whether we in or not. What we do and how we handle ourselves in situations where we don’t win is also significant. Trophies give us something to be happy about and to be proud of what we have achieved. It’s also something to commend for the way in which we have achieved them. We’re delighted with everything we’ve done here.”

Modric on Madrid’s preparations

19:20 , Mike Jones

Real Madrid midfielder, Luka Modric, answered questions in the pre-match press conference and spoke about how he and his teammates are feeling ahead of tonight’s match.

“We’re feeling great.” he said, “We have to enjoy this moment we’re experiencing because our record of reaching so many semi-finals and finals is impressive. We’re really looking forward to the game.

“We’ve played this type of match plenty of times and I can see the confidence, calmness and belief in my teammates and the coach. That’s what I see every day and what I see today. I hope we perform well and go through to the final, that would be incredible.”

Man City vs Real Madrid

19:18 , Mike Jones

The atmosphere is ramping up at the Etihad Stadium. This will hopefully be a brilliant clash between two European heavyweights.

Man City players ‘owe’ Champions League title to Sheikh Mansour, says Kyle Walker

19:15 , Mike Jones

Kyle Walker believes Manchester City’s players owe it to Sheikh Mansour to win the Champions League.

City host Real Madrid in the second leg of the semi-final after drawing 1-1 in the Bernabeu last week, still looking for a first European trophy since their 2008 takeover.

Owner Sheikh Mansour has invested around £1.5 billion in the club in the last 15 years and Walker, one of a host of expensive signings, feels City can still be overshadowed by their neighbours Manchester United until they emulate them by becoming champions of Europe.

Kyle Walker insists players ‘owe’ Champions League title to Sheikh Mansour

Man City vs Real Madrid

19:10 , Mike Jones

Managerial head-to-head

The game will be settled on the pitch but there is no doubting that the managers are big factors in the occasion. Pep Guardiola and Carlo Ancelotti are two of the most experienced and successful in the game.

Guardiola won the Champions League twice with Barcelona but has continually fallen short with City – the 2021 final being the closest he has come – with suggestions he has often ‘overthought’ things tactically after surprise losses to the likes of Monaco, Tottenham and Lyon.

Ancelotti has won the competition four times, twice each with AC Milan and Real Madrid.

Man Ciy vs Real Madrid

19:05 , Mike Jones

Past meetings

Man City have played down the revenge aspect of the encounter, but last year’s loss to Real at the same stage did hurt, and they would undoubtedly love to get them back.

However, this time the second leg is at home, where they have already proved they can overcome the Spanish giants. They beat them 4-3 in the semi-final first leg last year and 2-1 in the 2020 quarter-finals.

Man City vs Real Madrid

19:00 , Mike Jones

Tactical planning

For the start of the game at least, City would appear to have little reason to deviate from the approach which served them well last week. They played patiently and the chances eventually came. With the talent they have on the field, they should be confident enough to take their opportunities.

Yet there were options on the bench last week which could make a difference if Real continue to frustrate. Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden and Julian Alvarez have all shone at different times this season and could give the hosts extra thrust.

Real may also stick to the same tactic of soaking up pressure and looking to counter quickly. They even have Eder Militao back from suspension to bolster the rearguard.

Man City vs Real Madrid

18:55 , Mike Jones

Potent attacking forces

Both sides will need to be wary of each other’s attacking weapons. For City the partnership between the prolific Erling Haaland and the irrepressible Kevin De Bruyne is key. When the pair are in tune – and they often are – few can handle them.

With the likes of Jack Grealish and Bernardo Silva adding to the supply lines, there is little opportunity to switch off when playing them.

Yet Real boast a fearsome front line themselves in Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema and the exciting young Brazilian talents of Rodrygo and Vinicius Junior.

Man City vs Real Madrid

18:50 , Mike Jones

Evenly-matched sides

The tie is evenly poised after last week’s 1-1 draw at the Bernabeu. Man City proved they can dominate in terms of possession but Real were sharp on the counter.

Home advantage favours City but Real’s pedigree and history, with 14 European titles to their name, often comes to the fore. These aspects could cancel each other out, leaving neither side with a distinct edge over the other.

The outcome is in the balance and could go either way.

Carlo Ancelotti and Real Madrid unfazed by airport delay before Man City clash

18:48 , Mike Jones

Real Madrid shrugged off a delay at the airport to arrive at the Etihad Stadium in relaxed mood ahead of their Champions League semi-final second leg against Manchester City.

The European champions had to wait for more than half an hour in the arrivals hall at Manchester Airport on Tuesday after their team bus was unable to collect them on time.

Yet Carlo Ancelotti’s squad were soon transported to the stadium where they trained ahead of Wednesday’s clash, which will begin on a knife edge after a 1-1 draw in the first leg at the Bernabeu last week.

Carlo Ancelotti and Real Madrid unfazed by airport delay before Man City clash

Ancelotti on his plan to beat Man City

18:45 , Mike Jones

“My plan is the same as always: to try to get the best out of our team both individually and collectively.” said the Real Madrid boss, Carlo Ancelotti, when asked how he was preparing for tonight’s game.

“This is going to be a match that will demand a lot from us and we can perform better than we did in the first leg. That’s what we’ll try to do tomorrow. Courage and personality are extremely important factors in this type of game. I want to see my team read the game well. “This is my fourth year at this club. I’ve enjoyed my time and I enjoy every day. It’s my legacy to coach this team and these players and try to get the best out of the squad. We’re very close to doing something significant and we’re well up for it. We know it’s really hard, but the challenges push us to perform at our best.”

Ancelotti hoping Real can beat City

18:43 , Mike Jones

Real Madrid manager, Carlo Ancelotti, said he is "full of hope" that his side can overcome Manchester City to reach the Champions League final for the sixth time in 10 years.

"We are close to doing something important. We are full of hope, motivated. It is going to be tough tomorrow but sometimes we get the most out of ourselves in difficult situations," said the Italian.

"The plan is the same as ever, to try and get as much out of the players [as possible]. I think we can do better than we did in the first leg, but I think they do too.

"Today, I am calm and full of hope. Matchday is the day when the worries come in. You think things through, whether [Erling] Haaland is going to score, or [Kevin] De Bruyne is going to hurt you. It is about managing your head.

"The match is unpredictable. If you think you are the best team in the world, it doesn’t mean you are 100% sure to win. It is not just about quality, it is about personality and mentality."

Man City vs Real Madrid team changes

18:40 , Mike Jones

Pep Guardiola names an unchanged team to the one that earned a 1-1 draw at the Bernabeu in the first leg. Kevin De Bruyne, Erling Haaland and Jack Grealish all start.

Carlo Ancelotti meanwhile has made just one change. Eder Militao starts ahead of Antonio Rudiger in central defence.

Man City line-up

18:35 , Mike Jones

Pep Guardiola has named his team to face Real Madrid. Here’s the starting XI:

Ederson; Walker, Dias, Stones, Akanji; Rodri, Gundogan; De Bruyne, Silva, Grealish; Haaland

Your City XI 🙌



XI | Ederson, Walker, Stones, Dias, Akanji, Rodrigo, Gundogan (C), De Bruyne, Bernardo, Grealish, Haaland



Your City XI 🙌

XI | Ederson, Walker, Stones, Dias, Akanji, Rodrigo, Gundogan (C), De Bruyne, Bernardo, Grealish, Haaland

SUBS | Ortega Moreno, Carson, Phillips, Laporte, Alvarez, Gomez, Mahrez, Foden, Palmer, Lewis

Man City vs Real Madrid

18:30 , Mike Jones

The winners of tonight’s match will face Inter Milan in Istanbul on Saturday, 10th June, in the Champions League final after the Italian side beat rivals AC Milan 3-0 on aggregate yesterday.

It is the first time in 13 years that Inter have been in the European showpiece but they won the title in 2010 on that previous appearance.

‘My legacy is exceptional’: Pep Guardiola refuses to be defined by Champions League

18:25 , Mike Jones

Pep Guardiola has claimed his legacy at Manchester City is “exceptional” whether or not he wins the Champions League.

The Catalan needs one more victory to secure a fifth Premier League trophy in six seasons and became the first manager to do a domestic treble in 2018-19, as well as setting a top-flight points record of 100 the previous year.

But this is his seventh attempt to win the Champions League with City, who lost the 2021 final and host Real Madrid on Wednesday after drawing 1-1 in the first leg of their semi-final in what Guardiola accepted is one of the most significant games of his reign.

Guardiola believes his side do not need to do anything incredible to beat Carlo Ancelotti’s side but feels he will be remembered more for the quality of football his side have played.

Pep Guardiola insists Champions League will not alter ‘exceptional’ Man City legacy

Guardiola not defined by Champions League

18:20 , Mike Jones

Pep Guardiola says his career will not be defined by whether or not Manchester City can win the Champions League.

Claiming Europe’s top prize has been Guardiola’s aim since he arrived in Manchester and although his team have come close they are yet to lift the trophy.

"I have been here many times," he said. "My legacy is exceptional already. I have told the players to enjoy the moment - we are incredibly lucky to be here.

"It’s in our hands, it depends on us, we don’t have to do something exceptional - just win one game to reach the final.

"I have an incredible feeling about them. Whatever happens - thank you so much to them for bringing me and the City fans here again."

Man City vs Real Madrid prediction

18:15 , Mike Jones

Manchester City couldn’t quite convert their comfort in possession into clearcut chances in the first leg, and Real Madrid will be hopeful of again frustrating their opponents.

But, Erling Haaland and co.’s scoring might may eventually tell.

Manchester City 3-2 Real Madrid (4-3 agg.)

Man City vs Real Madrid

18:10 , Mike Jones

Real Madrid are playing an English team for a sixth Champions League knockout tie in a row.

They beat Chelsea and Man City in last season’s knockout rounds before defeating Liverpool in the final. This year they’ve already knocked Liverpool and Chelsea.

Will the add City to their tally once again?

What is the Man City team news?

18:05 , Mike Jones

Nathan Ake could be back in contention for Manchester City, with the versatile defender nearing a return from his hamstring issue. Rodri is also thought not to be a concern, with his withdrawal against Everton precautionary.

How to watch Man City vs Real Madrid

18:00 , Mike Jones

Manchester City vs Real Madrid is due to kick off at 8pm BST on Wednesday 17 May at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

Viewers in the United Kingdom will be able to watch the second leg live on BT Sport 1, with coverage on the channel from 7pm BST. Subscribers can stream the action via the BT Sport app or online player.

Man City vs Real Madrid

17:56 , Mike Jones

The fans are already starting to enjoy themselves outside the Etihad Stadium, more than two hours before kick off.

Real Madrid line-up

17:52 , Mike Jones

Real Madrid have announced their starting line-up even earlier than usual. Here it is:

Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Camavinga; Valverde, Modric, Kroos; Rodrygo, Benzema, Vinicius Jr

Man City vs Real Madrid

15:03 , Mike Jones

Good evening and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s Champions League action as Manchester City and Real Madrid clash for a place in the final.

The semi-final tie is well placed following a 1-1 draw at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium last week. Kevin De Bruyne cancelled out Vinicius Jr’s first half strike to leave the result resting on tonight’s encounter. City are slight favourites as they have home advantage but Madrid have been targeting a 15th European crown for most of the season and will not be swept aside easily.

Carlo Ancelotti’s men fought back from a two-goal deficit in the stoppage time of last season’s semi-final clash with City. Rodrygo came off the bench and scored twice in two minutes to force extra-time before Karim Benzema added a third to send Los Blancos through 6-5 on aggregate.

Pep Guardiola will be well aware of that result and will have drilled his side to death in the hopes of avoiding a similar fate tonight. Can City best the European champions and reach the final?

Kick off is at 8pm and we’ll have all the team news, build-up and updates throughout the night.