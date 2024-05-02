Man City v Wolves: Pick of the stats

Here are the key facts and figures before Saturday's game between Manchester City and Wolves in the Premier League.

Manchester City have won seven of their past eight home Premier League matches against Wolves, losing the other 2-0 in October 2019.

Wolves have completed one Premier League double over City since Pep Guardiola joined the club in 2016, which happened in 2019-20. No side in Guardiola's entire league managerial career has completed more than one double over the Spaniard.

Manchester City are unbeaten in their past 31 games in all competitions (W25 D6). The last Premier League team to have a longer run were Manchester United, who went 33 games without defeat between December and May in the 1998-99 campaign.

All five of Wolves' Premier League away wins this season have been against either teams starting the day in the relegation zone (two) or London clubs (three). They have lost 18 of their 20 Premier League away games against sides in the top two, winning the others at Tottenham (December 2018) and City (October 2019).

Kevin de Bruyne's two assists in City's 2-0 win against Nottingham Forest last time out took his overall tally in the Premier League to 110; he is now just one behind second-placed Cesc Fabregas in the all-time ranking in the competition.