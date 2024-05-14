Man City goalkeeper Ederson subbed off after head treatment days before Premier League title decider

(Getty Images)

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson was subbed off during the second half of his team’s win at Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday night, minutes after a heavy collision involving Spurs defender Cristian Romero - and just five days before the season finale which will decide the Premier League title.

Ederson went down immediately and needed several minutes of attention from the medical team, after Romero’s hip appeared to make contact with the goalkeeper’s head following a loose ball at the far post.

Romero’s attempt to win the ball on a cross was a legitimate one, though he was booked for the foul, but City’s concern was over their goalkeeper who lay prone for some time.

After an initial assessment and conversation with the medical staff, Ederson was allowed to continue playing and did so for several minutes - but Pep Guardiola opted to make a change shortly afterwards regardless.

Ederson was visibly angered by the choice to remove him, barging past his manager and proceeding to kick objects on the ground on his way to take his seat - perhaps with the weekend decider at home to West Ham United in mind.

As well as that all-or-nothing encounter with the Hammers to determine the league title, which City will start the day top of the table for, Man City have the FA Cup final just 11 days away against rivals Manchester United.

While the substitution was considered a “normal” one, rather than a concussion sub, it remains to be seen whether Guardiola has his first-choice stopper available for the final two fixtures, as City attempt to win the domestic double.

If he does miss those games, consolation comes as Ederson’s replacement, Stefan Ortega, made an excellent save against Son Heung-min just minutes after coming on to stop Spurs equalising at 1-1. Erling Haaland shortly afterwards buried a penalty for his second goal of the match to help City run out 2-0 winners.