Malik Nabers says $10,000 Rookie of the Year bet with Jayden Daniels has been called off

Former LSU teammates Jayden Daniels and Malik Nabers had quite the connection in college, but now at the next level, the pair of top-10 picks will be division rivals.

Daniels went second overall to the Washington Commanders while Nabers was taken a few picks later at No. 6 by the New York Giants, and they were attempting to put some stakes on their rookie seasons.

They recently revealed they made a Rookie of the Year bet prior to the draft, with the winner earning $10,000. However, Nabers — who officially signed his rookie deal with the Giants — said on Friday that the bet is now off.

Malik Nabers said he called off the $10K Rookie of the Year bet with former LSU teammate Jayden Daniels pic.twitter.com/y0UgvNe9v1 — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) May 10, 2024

It’s unclear if the decision came down from the NFL with the legality of that bet within the rules being a bit iffy or if the players simply decided against it. Either way, it will take just a bit of intrigue away from the two matchups between them this season.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Tyler to continue the conversation on Twitter: @TylerNettuno

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire