Giants sign former LSU WR Malik Nabers to rookie deal

The New York Giants have agreed to terms with Malik Nabers on his rookie deal. The former LSU wide receiver was inked to the four-year plus a fifth-year option deal that is standard for first-round picks.

Nabers was the No. 6 overall pick in last month’s NFL draft and the deal will include $29.2 million fully guaranteed along with an $18 million signing bonus. The deal is in line with the expected value for Nabers’ draft slot.

The Giants are hoping Nabers can bring an instant spark to an offense that’s struggled in recent years. Nabers was the nation’s most explosive receiver in 2023, leading college football in 20+ yard catches and posting his second straight 1,000-yard season.

He was one of three players from LSU’s prolific offenses to be selected in the first round after QB Jayden Daniels went second overall to the Commanders and Brian Thomas Jr. went to the Jaguars at No. 23.

The #Giants signed No. 6 overall pick Malik Nabers to his rookie deal. It's a four-year, $29,207,750 fully guaranteed deal that includes an $18,062,000 signing bonus and a fifth-year option. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 10, 2024

Nabers discussed the deal with the New York Media, saying he got emotional.

“When I put my name on that paper, I was shaking a little bit,” Nabers said.

Malik Nabers says he was emotional signing his rookie contract this morning: "When I put my name on that paper, I was shaking a little bit. The job is not done, but another stage in my life was done." pic.twitter.com/IM1szx2lO5 — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) May 10, 2024

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire