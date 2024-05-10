Jayden Daniels and Malik Nabers make $10,000 Rookie of the Year bet

Two of the three LSU first-round draft picks have decided to make a bet with each other. Jayden Daniels and Malik Nabers made a bet prior to the NFL Draft over winning NFL Rookie of the Year. If Daniels wins Rookie of the Year, he will win $10,000 and vice versa for Nabers.

They made the bet before the NFL draft even occurred so while they may have had an idea of where they were going to go, they were not certain. Daniels finds himself as a member of the Washington Commanders. He has a chance to make some plays and win Rookie of the Year with the talent that surrounds him.

For Nabers, he was drafted by the New York Giants. He is going to depend on Daniel Jones to feed him on the outside. If I was making odds for this wager, my guess is that Daniels would be a heavy favorite.

Jayden Daniels and Malik Nabers have 10K riding on NFL Rookie of the Year 👀 (via The Pivot Podcast) pic.twitter.com/A2dUNhgDIc — ESPN BET (@ESPNBet) May 9, 2024

