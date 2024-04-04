Was Malik Nabers house hunting during top-30 visit with Chargers?

LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers had his top-30 visit with the Chargers on Wednesday. While he was there, it appears that Nabers was looking at houses, according to his Instagram story.

“It would be nice to walk outside my house like this,” Nabers said.

LSU WR Malik Nabers is shopping for houses in the Los Angeles area while he’s on his visit with the #Chargers 👀 pic.twitter.com/Ojl73r33eL — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) April 4, 2024

The footage created a whirlwind of reactions on social media, with many assuming that Nabers is getting prepared for the Chargers to draft him and others thinking that he could just be looking for an offseason house.

Nabers has been commonly mocked to Los Angeles at No. 5 throughout the pre-draft process.

The Bolts have a big need at the wide receiver position after the departures of Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, and Nabers would provide a huge boost if they selected him.

Story originally appeared on Chargers Wire