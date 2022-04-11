Michael Scotto: Lakers SG Malik Monk on Frank Vogel: “I love the man. He gave me a chance. This was the only team that called me in the offseason and gave me a chance. I have nothing bad to say about him. All praise goes to him. If it wasn’t for him, I wouldn’t have a chance to play basketball.”

Malik Monk had more praise for Frank Vogel: “It was always about us. It was never about him. … Kudos to Frank.” – 1:06 AM

Both Malik Monk and Austin Reaves had high praise for Frank Vogel, who gave them both a chance this season. – 1:05 AM

Malik Monk with @John Ireland & @champagnennuts on if he would be interested in coming back next season if it financially makes sense…

“I love it here…Def would love to come back.”

@ESPNLosAngeles – 12:36 AM

Final: Lakers 146, Nuggets 141 (OT)

The Lakers end the season on a (relatively) high note with a fun comeback win. They finish 33-49. A ridiculous triple-double from Austin Reaves (career-high 31 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists) and a career-high 41 points from Malik Monk. – 12:33 AM

Malik Monk has the last 40-point game of the regular season.

Austin Reaves has the last triple-double of the regular season.

The Lakers have the last win of the regular season. pic.twitter.com/7fzSBHrWIV – 12:33 AM

One hell of a way to end a forgettable season on a high note! Incredible performances by Malik Monk and Austin Reaves. – 12:31 AM

Wild last day of the regular season.

Obi 42/10

Klay 41

Jalen 41

Monk 41

Dipo 40/10

Paw 35

Coffey 35/13/5

IQ 34/10/12

KLove 32 in 15 mins

Reaves 31/16/10

Thanasis 27/5

Konchar 17/13/10 pic.twitter.com/3iIrj9AFDB – 12:31 AM

Well, one improbable Lakers comeback happened this season at least. L.A. finishes the season with a 146-141 overtime win in Denver after trailing by nine with a minute to go in the 4th Q. Austin Reaves 31p 16r 10a; Monk 41p; Gabriel 14p 10r; Ellington 18p; McClung 1 sick dunk – 12:30 AM

Austin Reaves with the triple-double. Malik Monk with a career high in points. Wayne Ellington with a season-high in points. The Lakers have pulled to within seven. These are all things I’m sure you will all remember. – 11:56 PM

Malik Monk has a career-high 41 points and counting in tonight’s season finale. Bringing back my story from last month looking into if L.A. can expect him back next season es.pn/3ieBA4u – 11:56 PM

Austin Reaves gets a triple double (15pts 14rebs 10ast)…Malik Monk with 41pts and counting – 11:55 PM

Malik Monk now has a career-high 38 points. – 11:53 PM

Monk has now surpassed his career high of 38 points, with 5:39 to play, on the 9th assist from Reaves. – 11:53 PM

Like his fellow Arkansan in Reaves, Malik Monk is having a strong individual night, reaching a season-high 34 points on 11 of 19 FG’s, with 6 3’s, and a bunch of dunks. – 11:51 PM

Lakers’ starters in Denver:

Wenyen Gabriel

Stanley Johnson

Austin Reaves

Talen Horton-Tucker

Malik Monk – 9:02 PM

Lakers will start Reaves, Monk, THT, Johnson and Gabriel tonight at Denver.

Nuggets counter with Hyland, Forbes, Rivers, Green and Cousins. – 9:01 PM

Frank Vogel, who led the Los Angeles Lakers to the 2020 NBA championship, has coached his final game for the organization, a decision expected to be shared with him as soon as Monday, sources told ESPN. The Lakers’ search for his replacement is expected to be expansive and lengthy — without a clear-cut frontrunner, sources said. -via ESPN / April 11, 2022

“I haven’t been told s— and I’m going to enjoy tonight’s game, celebrate what these young guys did in terms of scratching and clawing and getting back in this game and getting a W, and we’ll deal with tomorrow, tomorrow,” he told reporters during his postgame media availability. -via ESPN / April 11, 2022

Frank Vogel, arguing with a referee during a game against the Nuggets on Sunday, likely will not be the coach next season, according to those familiar with the Lakers situation. -via Los Angeles Times / April 8, 2022