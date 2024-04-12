Making It Look Way Too Easy: Dane Jackson Delivers in 2023 Highlight Reel

Dane Jackson 2023 Highlight Reel

It’s pretty easy to make the argument that Dane Jackson is one of the very best — if not the best — whitewater kayakers on the planet, maybe ever. He was raised on the road traveling the world in a kayak, and continues that pursuit to this day.

In 2023, Dane turned 30, got engaged, and won his fifth world freestyle championship. And, he says he’s “still just getting started.”

His 2023 highlight reel just dropped on YouTube and highlights his usual mindblowing diversity across multiple whitewater disciplines. From landing no-paddle double airscrews on huge river waves to styling massive waterfalls, Dane continues to show off his mastery in a kayak on flowing water.

Oh, and we can’t overlook the boundaries Dane is pushing in downriver freestyle. He’s taking massive tricks to all new heights, and making it look way too easy.

Runtime: 2 min., 22 sec.

