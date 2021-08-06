Breaking News:

Kevin Durant will reportedly sign 4-year, $198 million extension with Nets

How major US stock indexes fared Friday

The Associated Press
·1 min read

Treasury yields powered higher Friday and two major stock indexes notched more record highs after a report showed the U.S. job market is making widespread improvements.

The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose, both marking all-time highs. Declines for several Big Tech companies helped pull the Nasdaq composite down.

The government’s monthly jobs report showed that hiring was stronger across the economy in July versus economists’ expectations. That raised expectations for the Federal Reserve to soon pare back its assistance for the economy. That would be a drag on all stocks, particularly for high-flying technology companies.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 rose 7.42 points, or 0.2%, to 4,436.52.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 144.26 points, or 0.4%, to 35,208.51.

The Nasdaq fell 59.36 points, or 0.4%, to 14,835.76.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 11.75 points, or 0.5%, to 2,247.76.

For the week :

The S&P 500 is up 41.26 points, or 0.9%.

The Dow is up 273.04 points, or 0.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 163.09 points, or 1.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 21.52 points, or 1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 680.45 points, or 18.1%.

The Dow is up 4,602.03 points, or 15%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,947.48 points, or 15.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 272.91 points, or 13.8%.

Recommended Stories

  • GM Stock Slumps 9% After Earnings: A Great Time to Buy

    Recall costs and the global chip shortage will crimp the top U.S. automaker's profits in 2021, but GM stock still has huge upside for long-term investors.

  • This Fund Manager Told Investors He Was Acquiring De Rosa Bikes. Now, He Faces Criminal Charges

    Sam Mancini of Outdoor Capital Partners was arrested and charged with securities fraud. Here’s what we know.

  • Is Merck Stock A Buy Or Sell After Earnings Meet Second-Quarter Forecasts?

    Is Merck stock a buy or a sell after the company met second-quarter earnings forecasts, though sales beat expectations?

  • General Motors (NYSE:GM) Spooks the Market Even After Raising the Guidance

    General Motors Company(NYSE:GM)hit the 4-month low after the company posted a small positive surprise but warned about the outlook for the rest of the year. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of.With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting.

  • Here's How Much You'd Have If You Invested $1000 in Fortinet a Decade Ago

    Holding on to popular or trending stocks for the long-term can make your portfolio a winner.

  • Adidas hikes outlook despite hit to China sales

    German sportswear company Adidas raised its outlook for full-year sales and profitability on Thursday (August 5).Its confidence was underlined by the planned launch of products such as new versions of its popular NMD sneakers.As well as events like the Olympics, and the start of the club soccer season in Europe.Second-quarter sales rose 52% to over $6 billion.While operating profit came in at about $643 million.Adidas now expects 2021 sales to grow up to 20%.But while demand soared in most of the world, it took a hit in China, where Western brands faced a boycott of their products in late March.Firms including Adidas have been subjected to online attacks in China over past statements saying they would not source cotton from Xinjiang.The region has been at the centre of accusations of human rights abuses against Uyghur Muslims.Beijing denies all such allegations. Adidas said in May it had initially seen a steep drop in demand in China, but sales had since recovered slowly but steadily.It did not comment on the tension on Thursday, beyond referring to the "geo-political situation."

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Daniel Sundheim

    In this article, we will be discussing the 10 best stocks to buy according to billionaire Daniel Sundheim. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Sundheim’s hedge fund returns, investment philosophy, and history, go directly to the 5 Best Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Daniel Sundheim. Daniel Sundheim founded D1 Capital Partners […]

  • Nelson Peltz to step down from P&G board

    The consumer goods giant appointed the founder of Trian Fund Management to its board in 2018, following a bitter months-long proxy fight - the biggest ever involving a U.S. company at the time. Trian has sold some of its stake in P&G since 2017. "P&G has created tremendous value for all stakeholders since 2017," Peltz said in a statement on Thursday.

  • Fidelity Takes 7.4% Stake in Marathon Digital

    The investment reflects growing institutional and individual interest in investing in crypto-related companies.

  • Don’t want a Covid vaccine? Be prepared to pay more for insurance

    Campaigns urging Americans to get vaccinated for their health, for their grandparents, for their neighbors, or to get free doughnuts, or a free joint haven’t done the trick. Get a Covid shot to protect your wallet. Getting hospitalized with Covid in the US typically generates huge bills.

  • Robinhood gains 8%, closing out wild trading week

    Robinhood (HOOD) shares opened 14% higher on Friday after a wild week for the stock.

  • Jeff Bezos loses spot as richest man in the world

    Billionaires’ fortunes soared during the pandemic

  • Spend or Save: Should I Pay Off My Mortgage or Invest for Retirement?

    The trade-off between paying off your mortgage and saving more for retirement depends on how long you've had the mortgage and how far you are from retiring.

  • Lionsgate Records Quarterly Loss of $45.4 Million, Starz Global Streaming Subscriptions Hit 16.7 Million

    Lionsgate’s investment in streaming paid off during its most recent financial quarter, as its Starz platform topped 16.7 million global subscribers. But it wasn’t all good news at the media company, which reported a net loss of $45.4 million and a loss of 20 cents per share. That compared unfavorably to a profit of $51.1 […]

  • Stock market news live updates: S&P 500, Dow jump to all-time highs after blowout July jobs report

    Stocks were mixed Friday on the heels of a key labor market report, which reflected a stronger than expected rebound in employment last month and a marked drop in the jobless rate.

  • Novavax Readies Its Vaccine to Fight Covid Worldwide

    Novavax had no sales to report for its June quarter. But the company has a vaccine that has done well against Covid-19 in trials, and it expects authorizations around the globe.

  • Gensler’s Preference for Bitcoin Futures Products Is Likely Bad News for a Spot BTC ETF

    The SEC chairman's comments this week are causing issuers to readjust their expectations for the approval of a spot bitcoin ETF.

  • How To Save When You Live Paycheck to Paycheck

    Day 8: GOBankingRates wants to help you Live Richer. For a month, we'll be sharing daily tips for how you can do just that, with advice on budgeting, saving, investing, making the most of your career...

  • How Long To Keep Tax Records: Can You Ever Throw Them Away?

    Once you've submitted your tax return to the Internal Revenue Service each year, the last thing you probably want to think about is how to store your tax records. But making these arrangements is...

  • Buy These 3 Stocks Before They Double (or More), Say Analysts

    The second quarter earnings season is starting to wind down, and data shows that – after more than 90% of S&P listed companies have reported – we’re looking at 60% earnings growth for Q2. Tech giants like Apple and Facebook, and major banks like JPM, have shown double-digit year-over-year earnings growth. It’s clear, at least from this metric, that we’re seeing the post-pandemic economic take-off. But are we? Other data shows that second quarter GDP growth – the usual proxy for overall economic