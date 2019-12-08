Major mistake: Equipment bags for roughly 35 Chiefs players end up in Newark — not New England

This was a significant development and potentially huge mistake: Via Adam Schefter of ESPN, an equipment container holding the bags of roughly 35 Kansas City Chiefs players was not unloaded from the team’s plane on Saturday and instead made its way to Newark, New Jersey.

The bags held necessities like shoulder pads, helmets and footballs. It’s unclear which players were impacted.

Yikes: ESPN reports the equipment bags of roughly 35 Kansas City Chiefs players weren't taken off the team plane on Saturday. (Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images)

It was Kansas City’s mistake and the team’s responsibility; the Chiefs did not take the equipment off of its plane.

The bags were rushed to Foxborough, Massachusetts and eventually arrived at Gillette Stadium before kickoff Sunday. Teams are generally in full uniform and warming up and hour before game time.

CBS sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson tweeted a picture of Chiefs equipment managers carrying them, and ESPN’s Jeff Darlington posted this video, likely funny to everyone but the Chiefs and their fans, of a line of employees hustling through the bowels of Gillette Stadium.

Game on! The Chiefs’ equipment has arrived! It got to the stadium — thanks to a police escort — about 15 minutes ago at 2:40 pm. Check out the army of guys bringing it in: pic.twitter.com/cUeqfLaOmI — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) December 8, 2019

Twitter follower and Patriots fan Andy Ellis was on the plane with the bags; they arrived from Newark to Boston’s Logan Airport via United Airlines flight 1990. Darlington said the bags got a police escort to the stadium (those are typically paid by the team).

As much as we wouldn’t mind a forfeit for #PatsNation 🏈, but we did escort the delayed @Chiefs equipment from Logan to Foxboro. Game time can go as scheduled. #GoPats @Patriots @GilletteStadium @MikeReiss — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) December 8, 2019

