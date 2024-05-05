Major League Baseball Solves Its Pants Problem, New Britches Promised For 2025 – Update

UPDATE: MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred announced Friday that the hated new uniforms unveiled this year will undergo changes for the 2025 season.

“Player and club feedback is extremely important to us,” Manfred said in a statement. “Together with Nike, we listened to our players and, as a result, we are addressing their concerns.”

MLB said the changes include larger lettering on the back of jerseys and “individual pant customization.” It will also address the discoloration that is caused by players sweating.

EARLIER: I see London. I see France. And if major league baseball players are to be believed, their new uniforms show off their underpants.

While MLB officials have claimed that their new uniforms are not much different from the old models, many players beg to differ. Some claim they have a see-through quality, while others have complaints about fit.

In one instance that’s been widely circulated (see below), San Francisco Giants infielder Casey Schmitt’s groin region was visible while posing for the team’s photo day.

“The uniform pants have the same material and thickness as the uniform pants used last season,” MLB told the Wall Street Journal in a statement. “There were changes to the fabric of the jersey, not the pants.”

Pitcher Tommy Kahnle of the New York Yankees said the pants were tighter this year.

“Even I thought the last few years they haven’t been as stretchy,” Kahnle told The Post’s Greg Joyce. “But definitely this year you can notice the fabric is just a little tighter than we’re used to.

“I think the consensus is they’re not too great. … I know a lot of the guys don’t really like them.”

“It’s disappointing that we’ve landed in a place where the uniforms are the topic of discussion,” MLB Players Association executive director Clark said Thursday, per ESPN. “Each conversation with the guys is yielding more information with what we’re seeing.

“A lot of the rhetoric is confirmation that the pants are see-through. It’s been an ongoing conversation where each day has yielded something new that doesn’t seem to make as much sense as you would like it.”

