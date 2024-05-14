Magic’s Paolo Banchero aims to return to ‘good ol’ basics’ over summer

From the moment NBA commissioner Adam Silver called Paolo Banchero‘s name to announce the Duke product as the No. 1 pick in the 2022 draft, it’s been non-stop for the Magic forward.

Among debuting at the Las Vegas Summer League, winning Rookie of the Year, playing for Team USA in the FIBA World Cup, earning his first All-Star selection and leading Orlando back to the playoffs for the first time since 2020, Banchero has had little time to rest.

In his owns words, his past two years have been set to “fast-forward.”

“I’m going to take a nice break, for sure,” Banchero said recently when asked what his next plans were.

It’s well-deserved.

He saw an uptick in scoring (22.6 points up from 20.0), long-range efficiency (33.9 3P% up from 29.8%) and assists (5.4 up from 3.7) during his sophomore campaign during which he played in 8 more regular-season games compared to his rookie year (80 vs. 72).

The 21-year-old became the youngest player in league history to lead his team in scoring, rebounding (6.9) and assists in a single season.

“How can you not be wildly impressed with Paolo?” asked Jeff Weltman, Magic president of basketball operations. “To be able to lock in and process through the season, within a game as quickly and as efficiently as he does at age 21 is just — I don’t know what to say — it’s uncommon.”

Banchero then displayed his ability to carry the weight of his team when needed most.

During Orlando’s first-round playoff series with the Cavs, he became the second-youngest player in league history to average 25-plus points and 5-plus rebounds in a playoff series (behind only LeBron James, 2006).

With his 38 points and 16 rebounds in Game 7 against Cleveland, Banchero also became the youngest ever with 30-plus points and 15-plus rebounds in a Game 7.

However, his efforts on the court weren’t enough as the Magic entered the offseason still without a winning a playoff series since 2010. The series loss is motivation for the Magic.

“I definitely want to get back to that,” said Banchero, who described Game 7 as the most intense game he’s been a part of in his career. “Getting a taste of the playoffs and a seven-game series makes you want more.”

Although Orlando has seemingly found the cornerstone of its franchise in Banchero and has a talented core around him (notably forward Franz Wagner and guard Jalen Suggs), returning to the postseason is no guarantee or easy.

It’s why the Seattle native has been thinking about the summer break a lot and his plans for it.

“I’ve been telling my close friends and family that this is my first full summer I get to have where I don’t have any upcoming commitments since I left school,” Banchero said. “The past two years have been crazy — especially the summers — just living out of my suitcase, traveling and doing a bunch of stuff.

“[I am] really just going to try to get back to the basics this summer, get in the best shape I can, just get back to the stuff that got me here,” he added. “Not saying I wasn’t doing that [before] but just get back home, get around my friends and family … I don’t see them hardly at all during the season.”

If spending the summer at home with those who matter most to Banchero allows him to relax, reflect and refine, it likely bodes well for the Magic to achieve their goal of returning to the playoffs — and advancing in them — next year.

He’s already shown just how much winning drives him.

His 98 points in clutch situations (final five minutes of the fourth quarter or overtime when the score is within 5 points) were tied for 14th during the regular season alongside James, Minnesota’s Anthony Edwards and Sacramento’s Malik Monk.

Now, Banchero’s chance to catch his breath at home will only help him improve.

“I know that I’m going to get a lot better with this because all of the moving around and stuff is good, but there’s something when you’re able to just get back around the people you love and people you want to be around,” he said.

“Just get back to the good ol’ basics.”

