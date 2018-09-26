Madison Bumgarner gets walk-off hit for Giants then stiff-arms celebratory Gatorade bath

Learn your lesson right here, folks: Don’t ever try to give Madison Bumgarner a Gatorade bath.

Bumgarner, the ever-intimidating San Francisco Giants ace, was called on to pinch hit in the 12th inning Tuesday night against the San Diego Padres. He delivered the walk-off hit, which is a great achievement for both meaningless September baseball and the #PitchersWhoRake movement. But the best part came during the customary on-field celebration.

In short: Bumgarner wasn’t having it. Let’s consult the evidence:

Don’t try to give Madison Bumgarner a Gatorade bath. (MLB)

Oh, it’s even better in GIF form:

Madison Bumgarner is not interested in your Gatorade jug pic.twitter.com/s3wrUHlLwE — Carmen Kiew (@carmenkiew) September 26, 2018





It’s the second-best stiff-arm of the week behind Vance McDonald’s. Hunter Pence certainly got a kick out of it. And Alen Hanson, the Giants utilityman trying to douse MadBum, had to wear that himself.





After the game, Bumgarner reinforced to reporters that there would be no Gatorade bath for him — and Pence revealed why his teammates didn’t particularly push the issue.

Does Bumgarner like Gatorade? “Not, like, on me. Not particularly, no.” — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) September 26, 2018





How did Bumgarner avoid getting wet? Pence: “He was telling everyone he was going to kill them.” — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) September 26, 2018

Story Continues





It’s Madison Bumgarner. You kind of have to believe him, don’t you?

