Madison Bumgarner gets walk-off hit for Giants then stiff-arms celebratory Gatorade bath
Learn your lesson right here, folks: Don’t ever try to give Madison Bumgarner a Gatorade bath.
Bumgarner, the ever-intimidating San Francisco Giants ace, was called on to pinch hit in the 12th inning Tuesday night against the San Diego Padres. He delivered the walk-off hit, which is a great achievement for both meaningless September baseball and the #PitchersWhoRake movement. But the best part came during the customary on-field celebration.
In short: Bumgarner wasn’t having it. Let’s consult the evidence:
Oh, it’s even better in GIF form:
Madison Bumgarner is not interested in your Gatorade jug pic.twitter.com/s3wrUHlLwE
— Carmen Kiew (@carmenkiew) September 26, 2018
It’s the second-best stiff-arm of the week behind Vance McDonald’s. Hunter Pence certainly got a kick out of it. And Alen Hanson, the Giants utilityman trying to douse MadBum, had to wear that himself.
LMAOOOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/BUuitipP7p
— LOLKNBR 📎 (@LOLKNBR) September 26, 2018
After the game, Bumgarner reinforced to reporters that there would be no Gatorade bath for him — and Pence revealed why his teammates didn’t particularly push the issue.
Does Bumgarner like Gatorade? “Not, like, on me. Not particularly, no.”
— Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) September 26, 2018
How did Bumgarner avoid getting wet? Pence: “He was telling everyone he was going to kill them.”
— Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) September 26, 2018
It’s Madison Bumgarner. You kind of have to believe him, don’t you?
– – – – – –
Mike Oz is a writer at Yahoo Sports. Contact him at mikeozstew@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @MikeOz
More from Yahoo Sports:
• Chiefs LB: Garoppolo injury ‘his fault’
• Happy ending after homeless teen kicked off HS team
• Vikings player reportedly made shooting threat
• Eric Adelson: Flaw of Mike Tomlin’s Steelers exposed in win