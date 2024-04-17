Madison Blaze holding youth soccer tryouts

MADISON, Ala (WHNT) — A Madison youth soccer club is getting ready to hold tryouts starting in May.

The Madison Blaze Soccer Club will be holding soccer tryouts for children from ages 7 to 18 beginning May 13.

The club will be holding tryouts for children born from 2007 to 2012 from May 13 to May 15.

Tryouts for players born from 2013 to 2016 will be held from May 20 to May 22.

You can find a full list of dates and locations for the tryouts here.

