Madden 24 ratings for every Patriots tight end

The New England Patriots haven’t given up on their pursuit of reviving the tight end position. So they ditched the Jonnu Smith bandwagon and attached themselves to a new wagon altogether.

“Madden NFL 24” will feature Hunter Henry and newly-signed Patriots tight end Mike Gesicki. The hope is that the two form the sort of one-two punch that Rob Gronkowski and Aaron Hernandez created on the field back in 2011.

Gesicki doesn’t provide much in the way of blocking, but he basically acts as another wide receiver on the field, which is exactly what the Patriots need after failing to land a big, elite outside target. The combination of Henry and Gesicki should be able to mask the other issues to some degree.

Here’s a look at the ratings for every Patriots tight end in the upcoming Madden 24 video game:

Hunter Henry: 81 overall

Speed: 82

Catch: 92

Short route running: 74

Mike Gesicki: 81 overall

Speed: 83

Catch: 89

Short route running: 73

Anthony Firkser: 67 overall

Speed: 78

Catch: 81

Short route running: 68

Joe Cardona: 26 overall

Speed: 72

Catch: 56

Short route running: 35

Other positional ratings

Quarterbacks

Running backs

Wide receivers

Defensive tackle and edge rusher

Cornerbacks

