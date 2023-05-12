Mackenzie Mgbako will play for Mike Woodson, Indiana basketball. 5 things to know.

Indiana basketball has landed top-10 recruit Mackenzie Mgbako. The New Jersey native was once committed to Duke but decided to reopen his recruitment in the spring window.

This is what you should know about the newest Hoosier:

How to pronounce Mackenzie Mgbako's last name

(em-BAH-ko) is the correct pronunciation.

Mackenzie Mgbako picks Indiana: Top-10 recruit and former Duke commit chooses Hoosiers

Mackenzie Mgbako size

According to 247Sports, Mgbako is listed at 6-8, 210 pounds.

Mackenzie Mgbako originally committed to Duke

Mgbako committed to Duke in 2022 but asked to be released from his letter of intent in April.

"While I have great appreciation and respect for the Duke coaching staff and fans for their interest in me, I feel that there will be other places for me to continue my basketball journey, so I will be re-opening the recruiting process to all schools," Mgbako said at the time.

Indiana basketball: Can Mike Woodson recruit? That's an emphatic yes with Mackenzie Mgbako's IU commitment.

Mackenzie Mgbako stats

HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 28: Mackenzie Mgbako #24 of the East team holds the ball during the 2023 McDonald's High School Boys All-American Game at Toyota Center on March 28, 2023 in Houston, Texas.

Playing for Roselle Catholic this past season, Mgbako averaged 16.3 points per game, 9.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists. During his junior season, Mgbako put up 19.5 points, 10.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists.

Mackenzie Mgbako highlights

Today is decision day for Mackenzie Mgbako, a top-ten player in the national class of 2023.



Skilled, shooting forward with a college-ready body. pic.twitter.com/VMjjv6ckb8 — Adam Finkelstein (@AdamFinkelstein) May 12, 2023

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: IU basketball: 5 things to know about top-10 recruit Mackenzie Mgbako